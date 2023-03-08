Wednesday

Winter Wildlife Field Days, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Garfield Park, 1715 NW Dixon St., Corvallis. Information: www.winterwildlifefielddays.org.

Live music by Tiny Huge Mistakes, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "Cries and Whispers." Admission: $6 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html; $8 at the door.

Thursday

Live music by Resonance, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Two short plays, 6 p.m., Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd., Corvallis. The advanced theater class is taking on a 1930s period piece: Agatha Christie's "The Hollow," and has designed costumes. The first-period class will perform "A Golden Trip to Neverland," an updated spin-off of the classic tale of Peter Pan. Information: elizabeth.wieland@corvallis.k12.or.us.

Live music by Wild Hog Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

Live music by the Flat Stanley Incident, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Corvallis School District Theaters presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, theater, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. A fairy tale is reborn with the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein. This is the final weekend of shows. Tickets: CSDTheaters.com.

"Metal March," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Featuring performances by Chain Bound, Damage Overload and Red Eyed Demon. Admission: $10 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org; $12 at the door.

Saturday

Alsea Falls Spring Fling, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alsea Falls Recreational Area, Monroe. The event offers a course that is a mix of trails and gravel roads to allow you to find your place among the ferns and forest canopy. Choose from a 5K, 10K or half-marathon distance. Cost: $50 to $75. Registration: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=96473.

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Winter Wildlife Field Days, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Information: www.winterwildlifefielddays.org.

Artisan Market, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Local artists and artisans show and sell their work.

Second Saturday Arts Day, 1 to 4 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A family-friendly chance to learn, play and make art. Free.

Winter Wildlife Field Days, 2 to 5 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Information: www.winterwildlifefielddays.org.

Bob Newton Family Movie: "Brave," 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $6 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org; $8 at the door; free for those age 12 or under.

"Terpsichore," 3 p.m., 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: $14 to $16. Bringing together dance studios and groups from around the Mid-Willamette Valley, this fundraiser supports the theater's commitment to providing a home for community dance performances. Tickets: $14 for students and seniors; $16 for adults; visit www.majestic.org.

"Wine & Whiskers: Happily Ever After — A Furry Tail Gala," 6 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Silent and live auctions; plated menu by Oregon State University Catering; open bar featuring local craft wine, beer and cider; Dessert Dash. Dress up like your favorite storybook character. Fundraiser for Heartland Humane Shelter & Care.

Live music by Second Avenue Jazz, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Sunday

"Foraging and Camp Cooking Foray," 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Coyle Outside, 245 SW Cummings Ave., Corvallis. Part class and part outing. Learn how to identify edible plants and mushrooms and prepare and cook them as a meal. The workshop covers seasonal progressions, habitat, what to look for and what to avoid. Explore several locations that offer different species in different stages of their life cycles. Learn about sustainable and ethical harvest practices. Be prepared for a short drive outside of town, and dress for all weather conditions and moderate hikes. Information: 541-760-0774.

Winter Wildlife Field Days, 2 to 5 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: www.winterwildlifefielddays.org.

Heart of the Valley Children's Choir Spring Concert, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Tickets at the door: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and students, free for children aged 5 or under.

Confluence: Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus presents "Harlem Nights," 4:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. A Cotton Club-style evening of 1920s and 1930s music inspired by the Harlem Renaissance. Most of the songs are from LGBTQ, women and BIPOC artists of that time period. Founding artistic director Raymond Elliott will conduct. Raffle; light refreshments. Bring empty Oregon 10-cent deposit bottles and cans as a donation to the GALA scholarship fund. Tickets available at the door or at www.confluencelgbtchorus.org/tickets; no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

Tap Talks presentation, 5:30 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Program by representatives of 500 Women Scientists.

Monday

— Mid-Valley Live