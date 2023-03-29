Wednesday

Performance by Red Yarn, 10 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. A raucous musical celebration with puppets. For all ages. Free.

Live music by the Linx Family Band, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. “Kill Bill Vol. 1.” Admission: $6 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html; $8 at the door.

Thursday

Winter Wildlife Field Days, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Chintimini Park, 605 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: www.winterwildlifefielddays.org.

Live music by Rocket Surgery, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

Fellow Pynins in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Contemporary folk duo with a bucolic sense of vocal harmony and song craft, performing predominantly original music alongside a few reworked traditional ballads gathered from their travels. General admission. Presale, $15 at whitesidetheatre.org; $20 at the door.

Live music by Sometimes Blind, 7 to 9 p.m., Calapooia Brewing, 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Acoustic singer/songwriter indie rock. Set consisting mostly of original music. No cover, all ages. Information: contact@SometimesBlindMusic.com.

Live music by the Super Secret Band, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Majestic Readers' Theatre Company presents "Tru," 7 p.m. Friday, March 31; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Written by Jay Presson Allen; directed by John Elliot. Truman Capote’s writing, personality and craving for attention peaked in his drive to associate with the social elite. He was allowed to gaze behind their masks. They gave him what he craved — if not love, at least a surrogate: their draw to his charisma. All the while, he was gathering material for "Answered Prayers." Capote grapples with the loss of friends through a published excerpt from the novel. Tickets: $15, majestic.org.

The Best Cellar Coffee House, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. At 7:30, finger-style guitarist and singer Adam Scramstad will perform music ranging from ragtime to blues and beyond. At 8:30, the Wallop Sisters will perform vocal and instrumental music with a tribute to novelty songs. Featuring Suz Doyle, Jeannie Holmes, John Swanson and Niels Nielsen. Admission: $2 to $10, your choice. Children admitted free. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Information: mjweiss@cmug.com.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Banjeloni (Saturday Brunch), 10 a.m. to noon, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Don't miss Americana all-stars Banjo Youngblood and Marcus Anjeloni as "Banjeloni" for Saturday brunch.

Corvallis Drum Circle, 6 p.m., 101 NW 23rd St. All ages and skills. Bring your own drums and other percussion instruments. Information: drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.

Live music by Silvertongue and Frying Pan, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Portland-based indie-rock band Silvertongue is known for its genre-bending, catchy guitar riffs and vulnerable story-telling. Corvallis' own Frying Pan will open the show. Suggested cover: $5.

Tuesday

— Mid-Valley Live