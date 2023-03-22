Wednesday

Live music by Jam Wagon, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. “Persepolis.” Admission: $6 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html; $8 at the door.

“Reviving and Hiking Willamette Valley Wetlands,” 7 p.m. on three Wednesdays, starting March 22, online. This week: “Reviving the Finley National Wildlife Refuge Wetlands.” The April and May webinars will be announced at a later date. Registration: http://bit.ly/3yYzOwJ.

Thursday

Live music by the Folly, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Sarah Saul’s Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

Family Music Night with the Hilltop Big Band, 7 to 9 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. For children, singles, parents, grandparents. Snacks, beverages, bunny hop.

“Live + Local,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Concert featuring local DJs, including Eveu, Cyborg, GlowCat, Fkn Rios and Yezi. Tickets: $10 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org, $15 at the door.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Ankeny Bilingual Preschool Program, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. (choose one), Gehlar Hall, Ankeny Hill Nature Center, Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, 130 Ankeny Hill Road, Jefferson. This month’s topic: “What’s a Wetland?” The event is geared toward ages 3 to 5, but is for the whole family. Information: www.aneknyhillnaturecenter.org.

Winter Wildlife Field Days, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Village Green Park, 980 NE Conifer Blvd., Corvallis. Information: www.winterwildlifefielddays.org.

The Willamette Valley Concert Band presents “Moments and Memories in the Great Outdoors,” 3 p.m., Albany Performing Arts Center, West Albany High School, 2100 Elm St. SW. The concert will feature a range of musical styles, including patriotic marches, swing standards, selections from a romantic operetta and a flashy film fanfare. The program depicts familiar vignettes of life well lived in the Pacific Northwest. The 50-member band will perform in front of curated, AI-generated artwork to illustrate the theme. Directed by Carrie French. Free.

Cirque Valise, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Homegrown circus art.

“Chapatti” by Christian O’Reilly, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. A reader’s theater production directed by Harriet Owen-Nixon and featuring Charlotte Headrick and Rick Wallace. Tickets: $14 at albanycivic.org or at the door 45 minutes before curtain.

“Fighting for Love” by Beth Green, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, lab theatre, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. A musical that tells the story of two people who love each other but are caught in patterns that nearly destroy their relationship. Tickets: $15 general admission, $13 for students, at www.majestic.org.

Monday

Spring Break Art Camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 27, through Friday, March 31, Maxitivity Arts & Crafts Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For ages 5 to 10. Theme: “Animal Crafts.” Cost: $127 for “pArticipants,” $167 general; scholarships available. Registration: 541-714-3443 or programs@maxitivitycreative.space. Middle schooler volunteers ages 11 to 14 are welcome.

Tuesday

“Lego Extravaganza!,” 11 a.m. to noon, Lebanon Public Library, 80 Tangent St. Those age 5 or over can build with Legos at this free event.

— Mid-Valley Live