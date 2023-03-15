Wednesday

First public showing of the PNW Community Coral Reef, through March, display window, Footwise, 301 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A fiber art coral reef installation highlighting ocean health and climate change. A larger, room-sized installation will be created in September in Lincoln City, and next year in Salem. Crocheters, knitters and felters are invited to create pieces for the project. Information: www.coralknitfiberarts.com.

Live music by Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion." Admission: $6 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html; $8 at the door.

"All The Way Open Mic" comedy night, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Oregon State University Guitar Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., online. The ensemble presents music spanning genres across space and time: traditional Chinese, romantic opera, "Final Fantasy." Free; registration required. Information: cameron.oconnor@oregonstate.edu.

Thursday

Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Information: www.corvallisartswalk.com.

Live music by Brutal Bridges Band, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe's Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

Chamber Music Corvallis, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth Ave. Trio Karenine will play works of Schubert and Korngold. Artistic director Kimary Fick will give an informative pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. Tickets: www.chambermusiccorvallis.org,Grass Roots Books & Music, or at the door; K-12 and Oregon State University students admitted free.

Orange & Black Vocal Scholarship Concert, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. A night of choral music celebrating the arts at Oregon State University, featuring top ensembles the OSU Meistersingers, the OSU Vocal Ensemble, the OSU Chamber Choir and Bella Voce. Tickets: $10 at https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com or at the door; free for students.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

"Louis Pearl, the Amazing Bubble Man," 2 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Pearl has been thrilling audiences around the world for more than 30 years with the art, magic, science and fun of bubbles. Pearl's tricks include square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, giant bubbles, bubble volcanoes, bubble tornadoes, bubble trampolines and people inside bubbles. Accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Jet Black Pearl. Admission: $10 in advance and $15 at the door for children; $20 in advance and $25 at the door for adults; visit www.whitesidetheatre.com.

Winter Wildlife Field Days, 2 to 5 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 4905 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis. Information: www.winterwildlifefielddays.org.

Live music by DRTR, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Sunday

Choro na Cozinha in concert, 4 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Brazilian choro music. Tickets: $10 in advance at tickettomato.com or at Grass Roots Books & Music (cash or check); $12 cash or check at the door; $2 discount for Corvallis Folklore Society members.

Monday

— Mid-Valley Live