Wednesday

Art exhibition: Jeffry Mitchell, “This Compost,” through Friday, April 7, Fairbanks Gallery, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Images drawn intuitively by Mitchell; the composition emerged from playing around with the components. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Information: nate.danilowicz@oregonstate.edu.

Exhibit featuring art of Nancy Anderson and Shannon Ross, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Open Wednesday, Feb. 28, through Saturday, March 25. Ross is a ceramicist from Salem who explores the whimsical world of hand-built animals with a rollerskating bird, a gloating toad and a well-dressed carrion eater, among others. Anderson, a calligrapher and cut-paper artist from Albany, takes inspiration from a visit to the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Massachusetts. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. Information: lindsley.marilyn@gmail.com.

Mid-Willamette Woodworkers Guild display, through Thursday, March 30, Footwise, 301 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit of woodworkers’ projects. Information: info@mwwg.net.

Live music, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. To be determined. Free admission.

Science Pub Corvallis, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Stop by and have a hot cup of financial well-being. Free registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/science-pub-corvallis-tickets-547806773807.

Thursday

Live music by Jordan Tomczyk, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

Lecture, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Oregon State University history of science professor Linda Richards and Hanford Downwinder and journalist Patricia Hoover will present “How Visible Are the Consequences of Hanford Plutonium Production?” Admission: $5.

Live music by Strange Rotation with Natsukashii Soul, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

The Majestic Theatre presents “Roe,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion, is still fiercely debated over 40 years later. In this incisive play, Lisa Loomer cuts through the headlines and rhetoric to reveal the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (“Jane Roe”) in the years following the fateful decision. In turns shocking, humorous and poignant, “Roe” reflects the polarization in America today while illuminating the heart and passion each side has for its cause. Tickets: $14 to $16 at majestic.org.

Windborne in concert, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Windborne adheres to folk music’s longtime alliance with social activism, labor and civil rights, and other movements that champion the oppressed, the poor and the disenfranchised. Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door; visit www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Corvallis Drum Circle, 6 p.m., 101 NW 23rd St. All ages and skills. Bring your own drums and other percussion instruments. Information: drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.

Live music by Joanne Broh Band, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Portland-based classic vintage rock ‘n’ roll band.

Monday

Meet-and-greet with author Emily Lloyd-Jones, 4 to 6 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 150 N. Second St., Jefferson. The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will host young adult author Lloyd-Jones at a book signing celebrating her latest release, “Unspoken Magic,” a sequel to last year’s “Unseen Magic.” The books are for young fantasy readers who enjoy magic, whimsy and tea. Lloyd-Jones grew up on a vineyard in the Jefferson area and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Western Oregon University and a Master of Arts in publishing from Rosemont College. Copies of her books will be available for purchase at the event.

Tuesday

