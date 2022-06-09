Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (June 9)

THURSDAY

Colored Pencil Society of America 30th Annual Exhibition, through July 16, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Drawings include landscapes, portraits and photorealism. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Fields Fest, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Live music by Space Neighbors, 6 p.m.; Dr. Zoo, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Fields Fest, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Live music by Church Ladies, 6 p.m.; Mule on Fire, 7:30 p.m.

Whiteside Live presents Jordan Tice with Tatiana Hargreaves and Allison De Groot, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tice is a singer-songwriter and guitarist. De Groot and Hargreaves play traditional banjo and fiddle music. Tickets: $20 to $25 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=136495.

Summer Benefit Concert Series, 7 p.m., County Line Flowers, 21055 Coburg Road, Harrisburg. Fundraiser for Parker Learning Gardens featuring music by Jam Wagon. U-pick flowers, farm-fresh bouquets, food truck, adult beverages. Entrance: $15 per car. Family-friendly; no dogs.

SATURDAY

Albany Summer Passport Program kickoff event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave. The program offers children and their families fun activities that invite them to explore their community. At the event, children can get their free passports, have their passport photo taken and see a living-history presentation by the Monteith Historical Society. Face painting, scavenger hunt and trolley rides. Information: 541-928-0911, info@albanyvisitors.com or albanyvisitors.com.

Fields Fest, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Live music by Jeshua Marshall, 6 p.m.; The Incompatibles, 7:30 p.m.

Live music by Josh Deutsch, 7 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

"Spring Celebration of Dance," 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Donna Blatt Ervin and Heather Vencill direct a group of 15 dancers presenting contemporary and classical styles of modern dance. Tickets: Pick what you pay — $11, $16 or $21 — at www.majestic.org.

SUNDAY

The Eugene Gay Men's Chorus presents "Renewal," 4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. A concert about renewing our spirits and reclaiming our voices with music designed to touch the heart. Tickets: $10 and $15 at https://tickets.chorusconnection.com/egmc/events/457.

"Tales on Tap," 5 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Share your stories; different theme every month.

Ceschi, Ninjas with Syringes, and The Deans in concert, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 day of show, at www.whitesidetheatre.org.

MONDAY

Tap Talks presentation, 5 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. At 5 p.m.: Participate in a writing session hosted by Penny Rosenberg, editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times, Albany Democrat-Herald and Lebanon Express, with information sheets and other resources for writing powerful letters. At 6 p.m.: Tap Talks presentation, "Intersectional Environmentalism: The Key to Fighting Racism and Climate Change." Using her work with the Washington State Environmental Justice Task Force and as executive director of 500 Women Scientists, Emily Pinckney will discuss how to collaborate with members of underserved communities in the creation of equitable agency practices, legislation and lived experiences. The presentation will be live-streamed on Instagram at 500womenscientists_corvallis. With each purchase of food and drink from Common Fields, Kalamata Bistro and Black Forest Kitchen, 10% of the day's sales will be donated to 500 Women Scientists Ukraine and Poland as part of an all-day dine-out fundraiser.

Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, social hall, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Beginner teaching, 6:30 p.m.; program dancing, 7:15; intermediate teaching, 8; request dancing, 8:30. Cost: $5 adults, $4 Corvallis Folklore Society members, $2 for those 18 or under.

WEDNESDAY

Organ concert, noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-752-2491.

Corvallis Watershed Tour, 4:30 p.m.; meet at Corvallis City Hall. Free registration: 541-766-6916.

Live music by Danny Shaw, 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis.

Live music by Paul Lemoine, 7 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Familiar acoustic covers. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Moonlight," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138990.

— Mid-Valley Live

