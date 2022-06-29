Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (June 29)

WEDNESDAY

Live music by It's Not Rocket Surgery, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "The Shortbus," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Live music by Mae Day, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

FRIDAY

"Back with a Bang!," 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4, main purpose room and Room 8, Yachats Commons, 441 Highway 101. Artists of the Yachats Arts Guild will show their work.

Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Screening of "The Girl Can't Help It." Join the film appreciation group and enjoy free movie matinees.

Whiteside Live presents the Britpack, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $40 advance/$45 door, $30 advance/$35 door, $20 advance/$25 door; whitesidetheatre.org.

Fionnghal in concert, 7 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Celtic-inspired music. Bring a picnic. Wine available. Cover charge: $10.

Live stand-up comedy show, 8:30 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Three or four comedians. Age 21 and up; no cover. No heckling.

— Mid-Valley Live

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0