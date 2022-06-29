 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AROUND THE MID-VALLEY

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (June 29)

  • 0

WEDNESDAY

Live music by It's Not Rocket Surgery, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "The Shortbus," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Live music by Mae Day, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

FRIDAY

"Back with a Bang!," 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4, main purpose room and Room 8, Yachats Commons, 441 Highway 101. Artists of the Yachats Arts Guild will show their work.

Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Screening of "The Girl Can't Help It." Join the film appreciation group and enjoy free movie matinees.

People are also reading…

Whiteside Live presents the Britpack, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $40 advance/$45 door, $30 advance/$35 door, $20 advance/$25 door; whitesidetheatre.org.

Fionnghal in concert, 7 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Celtic-inspired music. Bring a picnic. Wine available. Cover charge: $10.

Live stand-up comedy show, 8:30 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Three or four comedians. Age 21 and up; no cover. No heckling.

— Mid-Valley Live

