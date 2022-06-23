Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (June 23)

THURSDAY

"Struggle and Hope," through mid-July, Sweet Home City Hall, 3225 Main St. Exhibition of paintings by Ammon Knight. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

FRIDAY

Tart of the Valley presents "Razzle Behind the Dazzle," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The big top comes to the Majestic. However, before the show can begin, Tart of the Valley Burlesque needs to get its acts together. Watch as these performers get ready for opening night in a titillating sneak peek behind the curtain that is sure to be full of naughty shenanigans. Whether on the stage or in the air, there is bound to be something to tickle your fancy. This is not your normal family-friendly circus, so keep the kiddos at home as the entertainers twist, twirl and tease. Masks required. Tickets are pick what you pay, $11, $16 or $21. Learn more and buy tickets at Majestic.org.

Mosley Wotta in concert, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 day of show, at whitesidetheatre.org.

​SATURDAY

Summer art camps start, Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Ages 5 to 13. Registration: https://form.jotform.com/221397459868172?mc_cid=169ab0b42b&mc_eid=d11aa4fb0c.

"Bees and Blooms," 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ankeny Hill Nature Center, 130 Ankeny Hill Road SE, Jefferson. Outdoor activities celebrating Oregon's pollinators. Native plant discovery walk. Free information about native plants and how to make pollinator-friendly places at home. Information: 541-760-3700 or www.ankenyhillnaturecenter.org.

SUNDAY

Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Blues Americana by DRTR. For the whole family. Bring a chair. Free.

MONDAY

Writing workshop, 6:30 p.m., Thompson Shelter, Avery Park and Natural Area, Southwest Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. C. Lill Ahrens will present “The Tighty Writey Game: Polishing as Wordplay.” Learn to tighten your writing through a fun exercise. Early drafts can be wordy, but final drafts need to be polished, that is, tight. But many writers avoid tightening, assuming it’s laborious, fearing it will dull the freshness, flatten the emotional impact, destroy their voice. Not true. Tight writing is what successful authors have in common. Tight writing is strong writing. The presentation will include group participation to tighten wordy examples; the step-by-step rules of Ahrens’ Tighty Writey Game; time to practice the game on your own writing; and the opportunity to read aloud from your before-and-after drafts. Bring writing supplies and a short writing project, double-spaced, for the tightening activity. Ahrens is an award-winning published author, writers’ conference presenter, member of the Calyx Journal editorial collective, retired editorial consultant, and creator/instructor of The Writers’ Ready Room Online, a guided critique class. A pre-presentation picnic will begin at 6 p.m. Bring your own food (no potluck and no alcohol). Information: 206-446-0614 or JenniferDMunro@willamettewriters.org.

TUESDAY

Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The Corvallis Community Band presents "Music from Movies and TV," directed by Cheryl Martinez. Dress for the weather; bring a blanket or low-backed chair. Free.

WEDNESDAY

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "The Shortbus," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

Live music by It's Not Rocket Surgery, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

