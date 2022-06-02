Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (June 2)

Art show by Hito, now through June 30, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Hito's paintings demonstrate the technique of "floating acrylic." Her work "Homage to Van Gogh's Bro: Starry, Starry Night" reflects the unconditional support of Vincent by his brother Theo.

Live music by Mitch Lies, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

University Theatre presents Spring One-Act Festival, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The event showcases the work of Oregon State University Theatre student directors and designers. Directed by Abrianna Aydee, Keegan Dittmer, Noah Fox, Tess Juarez and Dmitri Rose. Tickets: https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com.

Applications to participate in the fifth annual "Arts Alive!" due, Friday, June 3. The event, sponsored by The Arts Center in Corvallis, is open to local and regional artists, writers, performers and musicians. Application to teach workshops or perform is free and can be accomplished at www.theartscetner.net/arts-alive-2022.

First Friday reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 3, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. For featured artist Linda Herd, jewelry maker who explores Oregon's trees and leaves in her recent work. Wrapped chocolates will be served.

Stained glass mosaic workshop: house numerals, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and June 11, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Create a sign featuring your street number or your family name. Cost: $130 plus $50 for supplies. Taught by Rachel Kirby. Some homework; tools provided. Registration deadline: Thursday, June 2; space is limited. Register at 541-714-3443 or programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Oregon State University Chamber Choir presents "The President's Concert," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Directed by Steven Zielke, the annual event is the final performance of OSU's Chamber Choir. The concert is named in honor of former OSU President Ed Ray and his late wife, Beth Ray, to honor them for choral scholarships they established. The scholarships, awarded to section leaders for the following year, are presented each year at this concert. The concert will feature a recent work by the young innovative African-American composer, Joel Thompson, most known for his work "Seven Last Words of the Unarmed." “Hold Fast to Dreams” combines two Langston Hughes works dealing with the dreams and aspirations of freedom, two poems that likely influenced Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous lines in his speech “I Have a Dream.” These two poems, one written early in Hughes’ life and one composed almost 30 years later, when combined in a single composition provide the listener with the conflict inherent in striving to reach that ideal.

Live music by From Anotha Mista, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Concert by True Life Trio, 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. On tour from the Bay Area, the trio's music takes listeners on a journey through Ukraine, Bulgaria and Louisiana, showcasing the diversity of vocally driven folk music. Cost: $15.

Live music by Choro Na Cozinha, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

Live music by Craig Einhorn, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

— Mid-Valley Live

