Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (June 16)

FRIDAY

Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Screening of "Desert Hearts." Join the Film Appreciation Group and enjoy free movies.

SATURDAY

Weekends at the Whiteside presents the Bob Newton Family Movie: "Luca," 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5 at whiteside.org.

Majestic Readers Theatre presents "How to Clean Your Room (And Remember All Your Traumas), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: $11, $16 or $21 at majestic.org.

WEDNESDAY

Live music by Sweet N’ Juicy, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Party music to encourage laughter and dancing. Free admission. Information: www.sweetnjuicymusic.com.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "The Wedding Banquet," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138990.

Mid-Valley Live

