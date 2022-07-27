Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (July 27)

A whale of a time
Summer Whale Watch Weekend is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint, Depoe Bay. Gas prices be darned — this outta-sight cetacean-sighting site is only a few dozen miles away. Come see one of the largest organisms in the world — it's something to spout about! Volunteers will help you watch for whales and provide information on marine mammals. Grab the kids, head to the coast and make communing with nature your porpoise! Information: marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com.
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Modern Quilt Guild exhibit, through Oct. 2, Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Quilt raffle tickets available through duration of exhibit. Hours: noon to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Live music by the Easy Targets, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.
Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Earth Girls Are Easy," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.
THURSDAY
Live music by Summer of Love, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.
Harrisburg Summer Sounds, 6:30 p.m., gazebo, Riverfront Park, 245 First St. Music by Inner Limits; dancing; food for purchase or bring your own. Wine and beer are allowed, but are not sold at the event. Bring a chair or blanket; no tarps or canopies.
River Rhythms, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Blues singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster performs. Admission: $1 donation. Bring a chair or blanket.
FRIDAY
Classical guitarist David Rogers in concert, 6 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Admission: $10. Information: 541-929-9463, chapel@cardwellhillwine.com or https://cardwellhillwine.com.
SATURDAY
Summer Interior Tour of Historic Homes, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Albany. Several homes, a downtown loft and other historic buildings will be open for visitors. Note: Some stops will require visitors to wear masks; signs will be posted at those locations. Stop off at the Albany Regional Museum for light refreshments as you take the tour. The tour is self-guided, meaning you have a choice to tour the sites in any order you like. Some of the homes are within walking distance of each other, or you can opt to drive your car. The horse-drawn carriage and the trolley will not be available this year. Tickets can be purchased at monteithhouse.org until noon Friday, July 29, and can be picked up the day of the tour. A limited number will be available beginning at 10 a.m. the day of the tour at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, for cash or check only. The cost is $15 per person. Well-behaved children under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult. To receive your ticket, which includes a copy of the tour map and wristband, bring your Eventbrite e-ticket receipt on tour day to the Albany Visitors Association office. The office will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Monteith House Museum. For more information, call the Albany Visitors Association at 541-928-0911.
SUNDAY
Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Music by Family Tradition. For all ages. Bring a chair. Free. Mud Oven Pizza pop-up. Children's activities sponsored by the Philomath Community Library.
TUESDAY
National Night Out 2022, 5:30 p.m., gazebo, Riverfront Park, 100 Smith St., Harrisburg. Meet Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies. Harrisburg Fire/Rescue volunteers will bring aquatic rescue equipment. Sign up for Neighborhood Watch. Free barbecue from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., while supplies last. McKayla Marie & Band will play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The Corvallis Community Band presents "The Music of John Williams," directed by Erik Leung. Dress for the weather; bring a blanket or low-backed chair. Free.
— Mid-Valley Live