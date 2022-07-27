Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (July 27)

A whale of a time

Summer Whale Watch Weekend is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint, Depoe Bay. Gas prices be darned — this outta-sight cetacean-sighting site is only a few dozen miles away. Come see one of the largest organisms in the world — it's something to spout about! Volunteers will help you watch for whales and provide information on marine mammals. Grab the kids, head to the coast and make communing with nature your porpoise! Information: marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com .

SATURDAY

Summer Interior Tour of Historic Homes, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Albany. Several homes, a downtown loft and other historic buildings will be open for visitors. Note: Some stops will require visitors to wear masks; signs will be posted at those locations. Stop off at the Albany Regional Museum for light refreshments as you take the tour. The tour is self-guided, meaning you have a choice to tour the sites in any order you like. Some of the homes are within walking distance of each other, or you can opt to drive your car. The horse-drawn carriage and the trolley will not be available this year. Tickets can be purchased at monteithhouse.org until noon Friday, July 29, and can be picked up the day of the tour. A limited number will be available beginning at 10 a.m. the day of the tour at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, for cash or check only. The cost is $15 per person. Well-behaved children under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult. To receive your ticket, which includes a copy of the tour map and wristband, bring your Eventbrite e-ticket receipt on tour day to the Albany Visitors Association office. The office will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Monteith House Museum. For more information, call the Albany Visitors Association at 541-928-0911.