Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (July 20)

WEDNESDAY

Live music by the Ben Mutschler Trio, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Dumb and Dumber," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

Hilltop Big Band, 7:30 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Featuring swing sounds. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

THURSDAY

Artist's reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m., gallery, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Artist cherril boissonou will be on hand. Light refreshments will be served.

Corvallis Art Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Virtual and in person. Information: www.corvallisartswalk.com.

Live music by Side Hustle, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Ancient Ways Tashinga Marimba. For the whole family. Bring a chair. Free.

SAGE Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Featuring Ida Janes and the Weekend Gardeners, and Pa'lante PDX. Refreshments from First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op, Pupuseria Del Valle, Go Diddy Pops, Block 15 Brewing, Lumos Winery and Tyee Winery. All donations received help grow food at Starker Arts Garden for Education, and reach over 2,400 children each year with nature and food education programs. Information: engage@corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.

Harrisburg Summer Sounds, 6:30 p.m., gazebo, Riverfront Park, 245 First St. Music by Riffle; dancing; food for purchase or bring your own. Wine and beer are allowed, but are not sold at the event. Bring a chair or blanket; no tarps or canopies.

River Rhythms, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Blue Öyster Cult performs. Admission: $1 donation. Bring a chair or blanket.

SATURDAY

Sip & Stroll, 3 to 7 p.m., downtown Philomath. Businesses will open their doors to act as tasting rooms for Oregon wineries. Admission: $20, which includes a glass, a bag and five tasting tickets; available at Marys Peak True Value, 1740 Main St.; Beggs Tire & Wheel, 838 Main St.; or www.philomathchamber.org/event/sipandstroll. Information: 541-929-2454.

Weekends at the Whiteside presents the Bob Newton Family Movie: "Big Hero 6," 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free admission and popcorn for those under 12. Tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.

TUESDAY

Hoolyeh dancing, 5 p.m., online. Write to Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining Zoom.

Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The Corvallis Community Band presents "Sousa," directed by Kathleen Smith. Dress for the weather; bring a blanket or low-backed chair. Free.

