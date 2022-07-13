Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (July 13)

WEDNESDAY

Live music by DRTR, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Wine Wednesday Goat Happy Hour, 6 p.m., No Regrets Farm & Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Wine tasting and pours by Bluebird Hill Cellars; your ticket includes a charcuterie tray, one wine-tasting flight and a glass of your favorite. Cost: $65. Registration: https://bit.ly/3Plo0dW. Limited to 10 people.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Robocop," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Linn County Fair, Thursday through Saturday, fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Information: www.linncountyfair.com

Corvallis Community Center concert: Daddy Rabbit, 6 p.m., Chintimini Park, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. This Eugene-area band plays '50s and '60s rock with a little blues, honky-tonk and rockabilly thrown in. Feel free to bring a picnic. Sponsored by the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department and Holiday Retirement. Information: 541-766-1707 or rob.thomas@corvallisoregon.gov.

Live music by the Willis/Brassfield Jazz Duo, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Sara Evans in concert, 8:30 p.m., main stage, Linn County Fair, fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Tickets: $22 and $30 at https://bit.ly/3yAoLZN.

FRIDAY

Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Screening of "Cabaret." Join the film appreciation group and enjoy free movie matinees.

Five for Fighting in concert, 8:30 p.m., main stage, Linn County Fair, fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Tickets: $22 and $30 at https://bit.ly/3avUweJ.

SATURDAY

Ten Tiny Dances presents "Summertime Dances," 6:30 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Ten dance groups have created their expressions of summer to fit on a stage of 4 feet by 4 feet by 18 inches high — like dancing on a coffee table. Bring your own seating. Free; donations to the Majestic Theatre accepted.

Sawyer Brown in concert, 8:30 p.m., main stage, Linn County Fair, fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Tickets: $22 and $30 at https://bit.ly/3AHl9b5.

SUNDAY

Ten Tiny Dances presents "Summertime Dances," 7 p.m., Old World Center and Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Ten dance groups have created their expressions of summer to fit on a stage of 4 feet by 4 feet by 18 inches high — like dancing on a coffee table. Free admission. Includes the "Tiny Art Show;" artwork for sale at intermission and after the performance. Sales will benefit the Majestic Theatre.

TUESDAY

Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The Corvallis Community Band presents "Rodgers and Hart," directed by Steve Matthes. Dress for the weather; bring a blanket or low-backed chair. Free.

