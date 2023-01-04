Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 4)

Wednesday

"Vistas and Vineyards Juried Show," through Jan. 31, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis; reception 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Vistas and Vineyards is the oldest continuous plein air painting group in Oregon, painting outdoors for 33 years. This year's painting locations include Airlie Winery, Albany, Avery Park, Bluebird Hill Cellars, Garland Nursery, Kenagy Family Farm, Peavy Arboretum and Willamette Park. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and evenings and weekends when events are scheduled. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-and-vineyards-juried-show .

Lecture, “Spalted Wood: From Ancient Art to Modern Scientific Marvel,” 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Seri Craig Robinson will present the lecture. Spalting is any kind of coloration caused when fungi colonize wood and extract nutrients from it, leaving behind dotted and lined patterns. Spalted wood has been used in historic Western woodwork since at least the 1400s. Today spalting is used in both art/sculpture and science, where some of the colorants are used for textile dyes, solar cells and paints. Robinson will discuss ancient spalting artwork and follow the evolution of spalted wood to its modern incarnation in green chemistry. Admission to the lecture is free for Benton County Historical Society members, and $5 for nonmembers.