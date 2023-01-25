Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 25)

Wednesday

"Seven Years/Seven Decades: Three Things that Matter Most in Youth and Old Age," Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Photographer Nancy Hill asked children under 7 and adults over 70 "What three things matter most to you?" This photography exhibition represents the stories shared with Hill in the process. The exhibit runs through March 11. Hours: closed Sundays through Tuesdays; open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Road House," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $5.

Live music by John Isenhart, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Thursday

Live music by Russell James, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Sarah Saul's Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

"The Wonderful World of Dance: Oregon Midwinter Square and Round Dance Festival 2023," Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29, Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Dancing, shopping, workshops and fellowship. Square dance callers: Steve Edlund and Justin Russel; round dance cuers: Deb and Tim Vogt; clogging instructor: Shane Gruber. Adult dancer's fee for full festival: $60; youth dancer's fee: $35. Spectators are welcome to view events at no charge. Information: www.midwinterfestival.com or facebook/midwintersdfestival.

Rainbow Social Hour, 3 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. A safe, social space for LGBTQIA+ adults of any age. Connect with friends and find inspiration and community.

Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Riverfront Community Center, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Free screening of "Cruella."

Live music by the Song Tenders, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Best Cellar Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m., sanctuary, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Rita Brown and Bill Smythe will open the show. At 8:30, Fionnghal will perform. Fionnghal features Erika Nagamoto on fiddle, Marjorie Sandor on guitar and piano, and Beth Brown on cello and Irish flute. At this performance, Katie Maxey will join in on fiddle and vocals; Tracy Dougherty will play percussion. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society. Proof of vaccination and masks requested. Admission: $2 to $10 sliding scale. Cookies and hot drinks will be available for purchase.

Delgani String Quartet in concert, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 118 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The concert will include a rare live performance of George Crumb's "Black Angels: Thirteen Images from the Dark Land," and Franz Schubert's "Death and the Maiden," which Crumb quotes in "Black Angels." Tickets: $28 general, $5 for students at https://www.delgani.org/products/p/black-angels; free admission for those age 12 or younger.

"The Wolves," 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Pulitzer Prize finalist "The Wolves" is the debut play of Sarah DeLappe. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the Wolves, a nine-member girls soccer team, navigate big questions and wage personal battles with their warrior determination and strength. A talkback with the cast will follow the Jan. 22 matinee. Tickets: $16 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=154670.

The Muddy Souls in concert, 8 p.m., Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Five-piece progressive bluegrass band. Admission: $10. Information: acousticmuddysouls@gmail.com.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Screening of "The Room," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Followed by a question-and-answer session with the film's star, Greg Sestero, in person. Tickets: $20 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org; $25 at the door.

Live music by the Joanne Broh Band, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"A Winter Showcase of Willamette Valley LGBTQIA+ Choral Groups," 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Takena Hall, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Albany Civic Theater has received a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to promote cultural events with a focus on programming that represents diverse populations. The first of these events is this free concert by three Willamette Valley-based LGBTQIA+ choral groups: Soromundi: Lesbian Chorus of Eugene (formed in 1989), Confluence: The Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus (formed in 2000 and based in Salem) and the Eugene Gay Men's Chorus (formed in 2018). Each chorus routinely performs concerts throughout the Willamette Valley. This special event marks the first joint appearance of these groups in Albany. Seating is first-come, first-served. Information: www.albanycivic.org.

Sunday

Performance by the Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Tuesday

— Mid-Valley Live