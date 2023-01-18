Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 18)

Wednesday

"The Oregon Constitution and Benton County: The Roots of Racial Exclusion," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Bill Robbins will present a lecture on the intentional discriminatory clauses written into the Oregon Constitution of 1857, representing the values of white male immigrants from the states and territories including Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Those beliefs, common among most of the white male electorate in other states and territories during and following the Civil War, were codified in the Oregon Constitution. These prejudiced clauses specifically restricted the rights of African American, Native American and Asian Oregonians. Cost: $5 for those who are not members of the Benton County Historical Society.

Live music by Annabella Eisner, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Open-mic comedy with Terry Geil, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "All About Eve," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $5.

Thursday

Live music by Choro na Cozinha, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

The Acoustic Showcase, noon, student lounge, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave, Corvallis. Dave and Sharon Thormahlen will perform “Valley of the Dragon.” Sharon wrote the music and Dave built the instruments they play. Their daughter, Rosiee Thor, wrote the story. Information: 541-757-8944.

Winter Rod and Speed Show, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. More than 100 custom cars, custom trucks, hot rods, racecars, imports and classic cars, including the new American Graffiti Milner tribute car. A salute to the National Hot Rod Association Winternationals winners is planned. Personal appearances by defending Top-Fuel Dragster winner, World Championship contender Justin Ashley, former Funny Car Champion Jim Epler and five-time Top Alcohol Dragster Winner Joey Severance. The classic rock band Back Again will play hits from the '70s and '80s Friday evening. A swap meet and a giant model car contest are set for Saturday in the Santiam Center; those who enter the contest get free admission; models can be brought in on Friday or Saturday morning. The event will benefit FISH of Albany; patrons who bring a nonperishable food item will receive half off admission on Friday and $3 off the regular gate admission on Saturday. Regular admission is $40 for adults; those age 8 or under will be admitted free.

Live music by Pocket Lint, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Family Concert: "The Carnival of the Animals," 11 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Featuring music and poetry performed by pianist Rachelle McCabe and Friends. Admission: free.

Live music by Second Avenue Jazz, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Tuesday

— Mid-Valley Live