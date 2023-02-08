Wednesday

Lecture, 10:30 a.m., the Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Catherine M. Mater will present "The Secrets of the Tongass National Forest's Land Stand." Mater has worked on the forest in Southeast Alaska over the last decade to help the forest industry transition from relying on harvesting native old-growth forests to a reliance on harvesting an abundant wood supply from second-growth trees accessible by forest service roads. Admission: $5.

Dine-out event for Adams Elementary School, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Ten percent of the daily sales from Common Fields, Kalamata Bistro and Black Forest Kitchen will be donated to the school.

Live music by Steve Mankle, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Science Pub, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. "Mindfulness in Social Justice Education: Critical Race Feminist Perspectives."

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "In the Heat of the Night." Admission: $5.

Sean Gavin & Colm Gannon in concert, 7 p.m., Conundrum House, 460 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An evening of traditional Irish music. Gavin plays uilleann pipes, flute and whistle, with Gannon on concertina. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 day of show, at carbony.com/product/gavin-conundrum. Information: 541-829-3016.

Thursday

Author presentation, 3 p.m., community room, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. John Leard will speak on his experience growing up in Lebanon and read excerpts from his book "A Kid in the Fifties: Life in an Oregon Lumber Town." Free. Information: 503-707-1539.

Live music by Brook Adams, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Wild Hog Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

"Da! Nation Shotski Fest," 5 p.m., HandleBar, American Dream Pizza, 2525 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Make history at HandleBar as you help pull off Corvallis’ largest Shotski ever. Celebrate the ski season (in your winter finest) as HandleBar lines up Shotskis in front of the campus Dream, and simultaneously toast the new record and winter’s arrival. The night's events include a chance to win a Shotski, a raffle, a ski costume contest and drinking Glühwein. This is a 21-and-over event. The first Shotski run starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5 now at HandleBar. One Shotski ticket gets you a solo spot on the Shotski and your first shot, plus a logo shot glass to keep. Bring a friend and buy two tickets to get a doubles spot on the Shotski. Buy four tickets and get your very own Quad Shotski with your friends.

Banff Mountain Film Festival, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Films about outdoor adventure, mountain culture and the environment. Tickets: $20 for one night, $38 for both, www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Live music by Brutal Bridges, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Valentine's Benefit Dance and Silent Auction, 7 p.m., Willamette Grange, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Proceeds from the event will help support the grange's restoration project. Shatterproof will provide live music for dancing; silent auction featuring items from local artisans; drinks; snacks; professional photos. Tickets: $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Information: Desiree Giles, 541-497-0499.

The Aris Quartet in concert, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Chamber Music Corvallis presents this quartet from Frankfurt, Germany, playing quartets of Mozart, Mendelssohn and Grieg. Tickets: $26 at Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St. at the door; or at www.chambermusiccorvallis.org/tickets. K-12 students admitted free. Information: Amy, 240-601-8992.

The Emerald City Jazz Kings in concert, 7:30 p.m., Austin Auditorium, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Lynnea Barry and the Emerald City Jazz Kings will present "Isn't It Romantic?," an evening from the songbook of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, from 1925's "Manhattan" to 1943's "To Keep My Love Alive" and a choice selection of the host of classics in between: "My Heart Stood Still," "Thou Swell," "The Lady Is A Tramp," "Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered," "My Funny Valentine," "Isn't It Romantic?" and more. Tickets: $20 to $25 at https://tickets.theshedd.org/8424/8430.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Artisan Market, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis.

"CommUnity Quilt," 2 to 3 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Design individual fabric blocks contributing to a large community quilt while viewing a screening of OPB’s "Oregon’s Black Pioneers," examining the earliest African Americans who lived and worked in the region during the mid-1800s. This program is made possible by Kids for the Culture.

The Bob Newton Family Movie, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Screening of "The Jungle Book." Tickets: $5; free for those age 12 or under.

"Wider Visions: Music and Words in the Time of the Sixth Extinction," 3 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Concert pianist Rachelle McCabe and environmental writer Kathleen Dean Moore bring together the evocative powers of music and spoken narrative in a concert that aims to convey the moral urgency of action in the time of the Sixth Extinction. The performance will feature the music of Sibelius, Ginastera and Rachmaninoff with spoken word by Kathleen Dean Moore. This will be an hour-long performance with a question-and-answer session to follow. Free.

Live music by Xiphoid Process, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"The Princess Bride," 7:30 p.m., Starker Auditorium, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The movie will be hosted by Rachel Kohler. Costumes encouraged; prizes; photo opps; themed concessions. The movie is based on the novel by William Goldman. Buttercup is a beautiful princess who, after being separated from her true love, Westley, is captured by and forced to marry a conspiring prince. As the wedding day approaches, her true love, a vengeful Spaniard and a kind giant come to her rescue. Rated PG. Tickets: $15.

Tuesday

"A Night Together," 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Tried & True Coffee Co., 160 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tried & True has a specially prepared tasting menu and wine pairing featuring eight courses and five wines. Tickets and seating times limited; only eight per seating. Allow at least 45 minutes for the full experience. Tickets: $48 at www.triedandtruecoffee.co/shop/tried-true-presents-a-night-together.

