Wednesday

"Abundant Oregon: Artists Capture the Beauty and Ecology of Nature," through March 10, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and evenings and weekends when events are scheduled.

Shadowbox class, 5:30 p.m., Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For adults. Cost: $39. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Live music by Karaj Lost Coast, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World." Admission: $5.

Thursday

Adventure character illustration class, 5:30 p.m., Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Age 8 and up. Cost: $79 for four weekly sessions. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Live music by Michelle Dedman, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Screening of "Upriver," 6 p.m., Barsideous Brewing, 644 S. Main St., Lebanon. The South Santiam Watershed Council will host the showing of this hourlong film highlighting river conservation efforts throughout the Willamette River basin, made by filmmakers at Freshwaters Illustrated. The free event includes a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers. Donations accepted; food and drink available for purchase. All ages. Presented by the South Santiam Watershed Council. Information: http://www.sswc.org.

Live music by Sarah Saul's Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Metalachi in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $20 to $25; visit www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Oregon State University Theatre and the Memorial Union present "The Oregon Trail" by Bekah Brunstetter, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. This strange and inventive comedy play explores issues of family bonds, depression and growing up in moving and unexpected ways. It is 1997, and middle-schooler Jane finds herself trapped in the computer lab playing “The Oregon Trail.” The game comes to life and juxtaposes Jane’s modern struggles with those of her great-great-grandmother, who traveled the Oregon Trail in a covered wagon in 1848. Directed by OSU Theatre's Andrew Beck, the production features a cast of OSU students including Austin Crowell (Clancy), Lydia Dapkus (Then Jane), Reegan DeJong (Jane), Devika Danish Dhamija (Mary Anne), Aaron Kelly Leonard-Graham (Billy) and Teagan Olmstead (The Game). Tickets: $15 general admission, $12 youth/seniors, $5 OSU students with ID. Admission: 541-737-2853 or Theatre.Boxoffice@oregonstate.edu.

"Silent Sky," 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24, Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Tickets: $11 to 14 at https://albanycivic.org/shows/silent-sky/.

Friday

Linn County Kennel Club dog shows, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Feb. 24 through 26, Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Three daily American Kennel Club shows hosted by Linn County. Around 1,700 dogs have been entered. Conformation judging, obedience competition, agility performances. Vendors of all types of dog-related items; concessions. Admission: free; parking: $5.

STEAM Club, noon, Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For age 7 and up. Cost: $10. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Paint-along, 6 to 8 p.m., Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For adults. Cost: $39. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Terry Robb in concert, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Robb is a blues guitar virtuoso and acoustic guitarist. Also playing: Adam Scramstad. Admission: $10.

The Garcia Birthday Band in concert, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door; visit www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Ankeny Bilingual Preschool Program, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. (choose one), Gehlar Hall, Ankeny Hill Nature Center, Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, 130 Ankeny Hill Road, Jefferson. This month's topic: "A World of Green: Moss and Lichen." The event is geared toward ages 3 to 5, but is for the whole family. Information: https://www.aneknyhillnaturecenter.org.

Fairy house class, noon to 2 p.m., Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. All ages. Cost: $39. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Majestic Readers' Theatre presents "Dial M for Murder," 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $13 to $15 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=163443.

Live music by Roadless Travelers, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Portland-based classic vintage rock 'n' roll band.

Really Really Free Market Benefit Show, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Featuring Quinn Gatsby, Skeleton Boy, Nothing Ever Happens, Glide Divine, and Ant Jello. Free market with free clothes, 'zines and other items. Concessions for sale. All-ages, substance-free show. Masks and vaccination cards required for entry. Suggested donation: $10. Information: www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Sick Town Derby Dames Red Dress Party, 9 p.m., Peacock Bar & Grill, 125 SW Second St., Corvallis. Four disc jockeys. Proceeds will benefit Sick Town, a nonprofit organization dedicated to roller derby in Benton and Linn counties. Tickets at the door: $15 when you arrive in your own red outfit; $25 without a red outfit and organizers stick you in one; $30 including a Sick Town T-shirt to keep. Information: sicktownderbydames.com.

Sunday

Rose-pruning workshop, 9 a.m., Avery Park Rose Garden, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Pruning time is here, and Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department staff horticulturalist America McMillin will show you how. Free.

Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents the Steinway Piano Series, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Sofya Gulyak will perform. Tickets: $25 at https://corvallispiano.org/copi-tickets; $28 at the door.

Monday

Watercolor class, 5:30 p.m., Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For adults. Cost: $39. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Tuesday

March 5

The submission deadline for the "Art About Agriculture" competition and touring exhibition is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 5. For 40 years, Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences has invited artists through the Pacific Northwest to creatively explore the uniquely diverse agricultural and natural resources of the region. Jurors will select art that speaks to the breadth of agricultural and natural resource research, and its many diverse perspectives across a range of artistic media. All artists who draw inspiration from agricultural and natural resource topics, and the people connected to them, are welcome to apply at https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/art/art-shows/2023-open-call-art.

— Mid-Valley Live