Wednesday

Live music by Scott Austin, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 561 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "Midnight Cowboy." Admission: $5.

Willamette Innovators Network PubTalk, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. PubTalks are an opportunity for the region’s innovators to come together and celebrate the creativity and innovation of the Willamette Valley. Network with other innovators, researchers, potential collaborators, investors, academics and economic development leaders. Registration: https://www.willametteinnovators.com/events-page.

Thursday

Secret Belgian bookbinding class, 5:30 p.m., Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Live music by Rich Swanger, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Silent Sky," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16 through 18, and Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24; matinee, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, conversation with cast following, Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Tickets: $11 to 14 at https://albanycivic.org/shows/silent-sky/.

Friday

Virtual dine-out for Maxitivity, order online and pickup only. Order from Panda Express at www.pandaexpress.com and use code 913094 for 28% of the proceeds to go to Maxtivity.

STEAM Club, noon, Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For youth. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

C3 Game Con, 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Cosplay contests, role-playing games, fanart, live tabletop gaming, local vendors. Advance tickets: $11 for one day, $13 for both, at www.corvallisoregon.gov/gamecon.

Adult open studio, 5 to 7 p.m., Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $10. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Live music by the Hilltop Big Band, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. The band has been performing in and around Corvallis since 1988, performing a variety of big band arrangements, from the timeless classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to more modern arrangements.

"Robin Hood and the Merry Band," 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Feb. 18 and 19, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Learn how Lady Marian came to join Robin Hood. Admission: $12 for adults, $10 for children at www.majestic.org.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Polar Plunge Corvallis, 10 a.m., Crystal Lake Sports Park and Boat Ramp, 100 SE Fischer Lane. Fundraiser for Special Olympics Oregon Athletes. Registration: https://support.soor.org/event/2023-corvallis-polar-plunge/e429802.

Artisan Market, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis.

Museum Kids, 1 p.m., Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Drop-in crafts and activities for ages 3 to 10, related to the museum's "Water Works" exhibit. Free.

"All About Evil," starring Peaches Christ, 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $25 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org, $30 at the door.

Monday

Mixed media pet portrait class, 5:30 p.m., Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For adults. Cost: $39. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Tuesday

Sewing Club, 3 p.m., Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Age 7 and up. Cost: $10.

Mardi Gras cooking class, 5 p.m., Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For adults. Cost: $89.

