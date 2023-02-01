 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AROUND THE MID-VALLEY

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Feb. 1)

This photo shows "Gwendolyn Knight ( A Good Sport l)," a 2022 painting by Jeremy Okai Davis now on display as part of "Paintings and Lithos," an exhibit of Davis' work at the Little Gallery at Oregon State University. 

Wednesday

"Big Show of Little Art," through Feb. 25, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Community show. Intake for the show was Jan 22, but there are still a few spaces left. All are welcome to participate: artists showing their work for the first time, artists who have been showing their work for years, and artists of all ages. Each piece must be no larger than 8" x 8", or, in the case of 3-D work, 8" x 8" x 8". Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Hours: closed Sundays and Mondays; open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Information: 541-231-2136 or lindsley.marilyn@gmail.com.

"Paintings and Lithos," through Feb. 28, The Little Gallery, Room 210, Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A retrospective of Portland artist Jeremy Okai Davis' accomplishments and a tribute to his current work. His work resides at the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center at Oregon State University and the University of Oregon's permanent collection. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Live music to be determined, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

All the Way Open Mic comedy night, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Thursday

Live music by Tyler John Hartman, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

"Seeing a River," through Feb. 25, Joan Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. Exhibition of art by Jerri Bartholomew, Andrew Myers and Leah Wilson. Two artists, Wilson and Myers, and a scientist, Bartholomew, share their views of a river through different perspectives. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or by appointment. Reception for the artists, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3; panel talk at 5 p.m. Artists will also be present during the Corvallis Art Walk on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Library Takeover for Adults, 6:15 to 8:15 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Anyone 18 years old or over is invited to play Nerf games and video games and/or make crafts after hours at the library. Light refreshments provided. No registration required. Information: 541-766-6567.

Live music by Second Avenue Jazz, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Corvallis Drum Circle, 6 p.m., 101 NW 23rd St. All ages and skills. Bring your own drums and other percussion instruments. Information: drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.

Live music by the Lynx Family Band, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Sunday

"Open 2 Mics," 6 to 8:35 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Tuesday

Hoolyeh dancing, 5:30 p.m., online. Information: capeblanco@peak.org.

— Mid-Valley Live

