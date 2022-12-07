Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Dec. 7)

WEDNESDAY

"This IS Kalapuyan Land," 6 p.m., online. Steph Littlebird will give an introduction to local Kalapuyan history and culture with an overview of the "This IS Kalapuyan Land" exhibit at the Five Oaks Museum in Portland. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y92m9_-0QnGd3kzrs52gxQ.

Live music by Michelle Dedmam, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Midnight Run,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Live music by Scott Austin, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Wild Hog Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Riverfront Community Center, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. "Uncharted." Free.

Teen Takeover, 4 to 8 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $29. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Live music by Minor Anomaly with Seven Second Circle, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: $10.

SATURDAY

Mini-fig painting class, 1 to 3 p.m., Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Cost: $39. Registration: programs@maxtivitycreative.space.

Book launch and author signing for "As The Condor Soars," 2 to 5 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. This new book from Oregon State University Press describes efforts to restore birds in the state by Oregon researchers, managers and citizen scientists over the past 150 years. Co-editor Susan Haig will give a brief talk, and several Corvallis co-authors will be on hand for signing and conversation. Toledo artist Ram Papish illustrated the book and will be present to display several new prints created for the book. The book was written for audiences of all ages and is a series of essays and biographies that summarize the role ornithologists and citizen scientists have played in research, management and conservation efforts for birds across the state.

Live music by the Jeanne Gregg Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Willamette Valley Symphony, 7 p.m., Albany Performing Arts Center, West Albany High School, 2100 Elm St. SW. Featuring Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C minor, op 67, as well as "West Side Story Overture" by Leonard Bernstein, "Romeo and Juliet (Fantasy Overture)" by Tchaikovsky, and "Valse Triste" by Jean Sibelius. Join conductor Lance Inouye for a discussion of the music to be performed, beginning 45 minutes before the concert. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, free for youths 17 or under. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/willamette-valley-symphony-featuring-beethovens-fifth-symphony-tickets-462385075207.

SUNDAY

Willamette Valley Symphony, 4 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. See Saturday entry.

TUESDAY

