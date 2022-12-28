 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AROUND THE MID-VALLEY

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Dec. 28)

May 25, 1977: ‘Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope’ debuts to a stunning, surprising reception (copy)

“Star Wars: A New Hope” will be shown Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis.

 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Wednesday

Live music by Angelic Noise, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Star Wars: A New Hope," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $5.

Thursday

Live music by Drew Medak, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Friday

Live music by singer-songwriter Dan Kaufman, 5 to 7 p.m., Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.

Best Cellar Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m., sanctuary, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave, Corvallis. The Lucky in Love String Band, 7:30; bluegrass and newgrass from Pete Kozak, Ron Green, Jeff Hino and Mark Weiss. Dave Plaehn and Jeff Hino, 8:30; blues. Masks and proof of vaccination requested. Admission: $2 to $10, your choice; free for children. Coffee, tea and gluten-free cookies available. Information: mjweiss@cmug.com.

Tuesday

Hoolyeh dancing, 5:30 p.m., online. Information: capeblanco@peak.org.

— Mid-Valley Live

