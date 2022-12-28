Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Dec. 28) (copy)

Wednesday
Live music by Angelic Noise, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.
Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Star Wars: A New Hope," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $5.
Thursday
Live music by Drew Medak, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.
Friday
Live music by singer-songwriter Dan Kaufman, 5 to 7 p.m., Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St., Lebanon.
Best Cellar Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m., sanctuary, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave, Corvallis. The Lucky in Love String Band, 7:30; bluegrass and newgrass from Pete Kozak, Ron Green, Jeff Hino and Mark Weiss. Dave Plaehn and Jeff Hino, 8:30; blues. Masks and proof of vaccination requested. Admission: $2 to $10, your choice; free for children. Coffee, tea and gluten-free cookies available. Information: mjweiss@cmug.com.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh dancing, 5:30 p.m., online. Information: capeblanco@peak.org.
