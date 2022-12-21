 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AROUND THE MID-VALLEY

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Dec. 21)

Organ fundraiser 04 (copy)

This Christmassy-looking device is a Zimbelstern built by organist Craig Hanson. The Zimbelstern, German for "cymbal star," is a rotating star with wind-driven bells attached. It lends a tinkling sound to, say, the third stanza of "Silent Night." Hanson made the Zimbelstern for the pipe organ of First United Methodist Church in Corvallis, which will be featured in a concert on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Traveling exhibit from The Letitia Carson Legacy Project and Oregon Black Pioneers, through January, Douglas County Museum of History and Natural History, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Includes photographs, historic maps, newspaper articles, published works and other documentary evidence pertaining to Carson, her family and the project. The exhibit may be of interest to local residents since Woodrow Wilson Elementary School recently was renamed Letitia Carson Elementary School. In 1869, Carson exercised her right to claim land as a Black woman for her family’s heritage, even though Black people were legally excluded from Oregon’s territory at the time. Further information is available at 541-957-7007.

Wednesday

Organ concert, 12:15 to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Part of the Amore Concert Series. Played on the Noack tracker pipe organ. Free admission; donations to support the series are welcome. Information: Craig Hanson, 541-752-2491.

Thursday

Live music by Sarah Saul’s Jazz Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

Live music by Accordioso, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Tuesday

Hoolyeh dancing, 5:30 p.m., online. Information: capeblanco@peak.org.

— Mid-Valley Live

