Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Dec. 21)

Traveling exhibit from The Letitia Carson Legacy Project and Oregon Black Pioneers, through January, Douglas County Museum of History and Natural History, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Includes photographs, historic maps, newspaper articles, published works and other documentary evidence pertaining to Carson, her family and the project. The exhibit may be of interest to local residents since Woodrow Wilson Elementary School recently was renamed Letitia Carson Elementary School. In 1869, Carson exercised her right to claim land as a Black woman for her family’s heritage, even though Black people were legally excluded from Oregon’s territory at the time. Further information is available at 541-957-7007.