Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Dec. 14)

WEDNESDAY

Live music; performer to be announced, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Charlene and her Champagne Bruts, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

THURSDAY

3rd Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m., Corvallis. Printed maps will be available at each of the participating locations, and at https://corvallisartswalk.com.

Live music by Steve Martin, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Majestic Theatre Youth Productions presents "Sarah at Sea," 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15; 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; noon, Sunday, Dec. 18, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Set in 1830s London, this is the story of Sarah Brington, who flees her demanding guardian by impersonating a boy and stowing away on a ship bound for New York. Tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=5.

FRIDAY

Live music by Come Rag, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SATURDAY

Live music by 2nd Avenue Jazz, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

TUESDAY

