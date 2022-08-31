Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Aug. 31)

WEDNESDAY

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Cabaret," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

“All in the Delivery,” noon to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sept. 25, Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second Ave., Corvallis. Mixed-media exhibition by Oregon artist Patrick Collier, who began making sculptures and installations with cast-offs left on curbs or in alleyways, thrift store finds or household items destined for landfills. In his latest exhibition, Collier uses corrugated boxes and packaging materials from shipments as the foundation for seven sculptures, ranging in size from tabletop deconstructed pieces to free-standing monoliths. He builds upon the work by adding unconventional or mundane items, including a plastic mattress bag, red clown noses, colorful self-adhesive bandage wraps, and a large, multicolored ball of used painter’s tape. The sum of those unorthodox parts creates thought-provoking sculptural forms, while simultaneously displaying some of Collier’s intentionally unadorned construction methods. Masks are required, and there will be a limit of four people in the gallery at any given time. There will not be an opening reception; however, the artist will be present during most gallery hours.

Country line dance, 7 to 10 p.m., Marys River Grange, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Join other beginning to advanced dancers at the grange for its first monthly country line dance. DJ Luke Coomer will provide music. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for those 18 or under. Food will be sold. No alcohol, please. Information: mt_girl_yvonne@yahoo.com.

Live music by Church Ladies, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Live stand-up comedy show, 8:30 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. 21 and over. Three or four comedians. No cover. No heckling.

SATURDAY

Open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fiechter House, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Come see the inside of the historic 1855 house and learn about those who lived there. Admission is free.

"Labors of Love," 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday, main purpose room, Yachats Commons, 441 Highway 101 N. Show by the Yachats Art Guild. Information: https://yachatsartsguild.org/membership-info.

Cider pressing, noon to 3 p.m., Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. Unlimited cider tasting and half-gallon jugs for taking home cider will be available for a $5 contribution to the Thompson's Mills Preservation Society. Apples are provided by Riverwood Orchards; visitors are invited to contribute apples from their own trees too, as the best cider is made from a mix of varieties. Thompson's Mills, originally known as Boston Mills, was built in 1858 and is Oregon's oldest water-powered mill. Information: Albany Visitors Association, 541-928-0911.

SUNDAY

Live music by Fionnghal, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth. The winery has extensive grounds with a lake. Bring a picnic. Cover: $10. Details and reservations: https://www.airliewinery.com.

— Mid-Valley Live