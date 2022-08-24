Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Aug. 24)

WEDNESDAY

National Potato Chip Day event, 12:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Take the challenge to identify the flavors of chips provided.

Live music by the Flatt Stanley Incident, 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "The Holy Mountain," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Adventure with Dogs Week, Thursday through Sunday, Peak Sports, 207 NW Second St., Corvallis. Events, contests, discounts on dog-specific products. First Aid for Adventure Dogs Clinic, 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. Interactive class where you can earn how to discover your dog's baselines, spot and treat common injuries and prepare a first-aid kit specifically for your adventure dog so you're ready for whatever the trail throws your way. Heartland Humane Society adoption event, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Meet dogs looking for their forever homes, snag some dog stickers, and discover how a dog can elevate your time in the outdoors. Wonder Dogs Paddle-boarding Workshop, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Bring your dog and discover a new definition of dog-paddle. Vendors will be on hand on Saturday for product demonstrations by Ruffwear and organic treats from Corvallis’ own Penny Bites. Information: https://bit.ly/3pCI1BW.

Live music by Arthur Buezo, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Sarah Saul's Jazz Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

FRIDAY

Lebanon Senior Center community walk, 9 to 10:30 a.m.; meet at Gill's Landing RV Park, 1400 E. Grant St., to walk to Riverview Park and back on one of the newest trails in Lebanon. It is 0.8 miles each way on a paved path. A ride from the senior center to Gill's Landing is also available. Registration: 541-258-4919.

Rhythm and blues concert by Robert Meade, 6 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Cover: $10. Information: 541-929-9463.

Live music by the Joanne Broh Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SATURDAY

"barre3 in the Vineyard," 10 a.m., Tyee Wine Cellars, 26335 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Cost includes a 45-minute outdoor barre3 class, a glass of wine and two raffle tickets. The raffle includes prizes donated by local businesses; proceeds will benefit the Benton and Lincoln county chapter of CASA, an organization whose volunteers advocate for the best interests of children and youth in foster care. Bring a yoga mat, sunscreen and a water bottle. Cost: $35. Registration: https://bit.ly/3R5wE1k.

Open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fiechter House, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Come see the inside of the historic 1855 house and learn about those who lived there. Admission is free.

"NW Loopfest," 2 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A celebration of music, technology and all things looping. Suggested donation day of show: $5 to $10, or pay what you can.

Teen workshop: "Understanding Self-Care with Art," 3 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. For those in grades 9 through 12. Self-care is anything you enjoy doing that helps make you happy and maintains your physical, mental or emotional health. This workshop will feature discussion of and art-making about emotions such as stress and anxiety, and how self-care can be used to deal with these emotions and maintain feeling good. Presented by Meirav Cafri, Professional Counselor Associate, an art therapist, and supervised by Greg Crosby, Licensed Professional Counselor. Not a counseling session. Registration: cityofalbany.libcal.

"Hot August Night: The Matchlight Band," 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. An evening of music and dancing featuring the Matchlight Band. Dinner options available from 5 to 6:30. Cover charge: $10.

SUNDAY

Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Scruggs & the Steelbenders. For the whole family. Bring a chair. Free.

TUESDAY

Hoolyeh dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Zoom. Information: capeblanco@peak.org.

Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The Corvallis Community Band presents "Small Ensemble Performances," featuring Flute Cocktail, Sax Trax, Horn Section and the Beaver Hot Air Band. Dress for the weather; bring a blanket or low-backed chair. Free.

— Mid-Valley Live