Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Aug. 17)

WEDNESDAY

Live music by Christina Cortez-Bannick, 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Tyler John Hartman, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Linden Wood, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "John Wick," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

The Hilltop Big Band, 7:30 to 9 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Enjoy live music of fast and relaxed swing, big band, ballad, salsa, soul, jazz and more. Bring a blanket and chairs. Dancing welcomed. The Hilltop Big Band has been performing in and around Corvallis since 1988. The band performs a wide variety of big band arrangements, from the timeless classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to the more modern arrangements including music of many styles and genres, featuring vocals, instrument solos and improvisation. Information: vrakawow@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. or online. CAW galleries and artists will reflect on the personal and community impact of art. The Arts Center will celebrate Hester Coucke's long term in "30+ Years!" Adrienne Fritze brings art to the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce and presents a live presentation on the transformative power of art. Art in the Valley will showcase Norma Eaton's collage landscape art and personal technique of "smooshed paper" in "Square Dancing Flowers." The Joan Truckenbrod Pop-Up Gallery presents Julia Oldham's four-channel video installation, "The Birth of the Hyperforest." Olivia Rivers opens her studio to share vibrant, expressive painting celebrating the Divine Feminine in nature and dreams. Anna Russell of Terra Viva Gallery offers handmade jewelry and ceramics, informed by her classical study of ceramic arts from the Art Institute of Ukraine and her silversmith work since 2011. Emily McKenzie showcases her fiber arts work in the CAW Virtual Gallery (opens Thursday), with her new piece, "Where the Forest Meets the Sea," reveling in the contrast of the Oregon coast and forests with a selection of lush fibers and colors. Map and other information available at https://www.corvallisartswalk.com.

Live music by 2106, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Rhythm of Ages. For the whole family. Bring a chair. Free.

SAGE Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Featuring Brutal Bridges Band and Citizens of the Universe, and refreshments from Pupuseria Del Valle, Go Giddy Pops, Block 15 Brewing, Tyee Winery and Lumos Winery. All donations from the series support the programs at the Corvallis Environmental Center, which fund more than 9,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce grown at the Starker Arts Garden for Education to feed people in need in the community. The center connects more than 2,400 children each year to nature, science and healthful food. Information: engage@corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Movie in the Park, 7 p.m., Avery Park, Southwest Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Free event starts at 7; "Moana" will be shown at sunset. Outdoor movie for all ages. Bring a picnic dinner, blanket and games for pre-movie fun. Snack and beverage concessions will be available. Sponsored by Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department and Friends of Corvallis Parks & Recreation. Information: 541-766-6918.

FRIDAY

C3 Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Screening of "Darling Lili." Join the center's film appreciation group and enjoy free movie matinees.

Concert, 6 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Composer, vocalist and pianist Bill Beach will perform jazz with a Brazilian beat. Cover: $10. Reservations: 541-929-9463.

Live music by Jam Wagon, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SATURDAY

ABC House Superhero Fun Run & Walk, 9:30 a.m., Crystal Lake Sports Fields, 100 SE Fischer Lane, Corvallis. The family-friendly event will offer participants the opportunity to help raise funds for ABC House while looking and feeling like a superhero. Registration: $30 and up at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=131009&eventId=616131.

Old-Fashioned Carnival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel, 503 First Ave. W. The carnival celebrates the fifth anniversary of the opening of the carousel, and will feature old-fashioned carnival games, crazy characters, face painting, balloon art and more for the whole family.

Open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fiechter House, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Come see the inside of the historic 1855 house and learn about those who lived there. Admission is free.

Weekends at the Whiteside presents the Bob Newton Family Movie, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "Jumanji" will be shown. Tickets: $5 (free for those under 5) must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

Live music by DRTR, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

TUESDAY

Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The Corvallis Community Band presents "A Celebration of Oregon," directed by Mark Tarasawa. Dress for the weather; bring a blanket or low-backed chair. Free.

— Mid-Valley Live