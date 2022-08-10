Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Aug. 10)

WEDNESDAY

Edible Garden Tour, 5 to 8 p.m., South Corvallis. Free, self-guided tour of five gardens in South Corvallis featuring a variety of edibles. All five are within a few blocks of each other: 1465 SE Alexander Ave., 645 SE Alexander Ave., 465 SE Bridgeway Ave., 225 SE Mayberry Ave. (Note: This site will open at 6 p.m.); and 470 SE Viewmont Ave. Walker- and bicyclist-friendly. Participants are welcome to begin their tour at any of the above sites and to determine the order in which they visit the gardens. Host gardeners will be on hand to talk to participants about their gardens and to answer questions. Additional tour features include a drawing for $50 gift certificates to local nurseries; copies of the 2022 Corvallis Garden Resource Guide available from docents at each site; and food vendors at the 1465 SE Alexander Ave. site for those who want to purchase a bite to eat. Information: 541-230-1237, info@sustainablecorvallis.org or sustainablecorvallis.org.

Live music by Buffalo Romeo (solo), 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org.

THURSDAY

Art in the Park: STEAM-Inspired Art, 1 p.m., Riverfront Commemorative Park, 2 NW First St., Corvallis. Celebrate the interconnectedness of science, technology, engineering, art and math — STEAM — with a variety of art experiences.

Live music by Church Ladies, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

C3 Summer Concert, 6 p.m., Corvallis Community Center/Chintimini Park, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Rich Swanger and the Little Known Band will perform folk-inspired music. Free; bring a picnic and a blanket. This concert is sponsored in part by the Friends of the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department. Information: rob.thomas@corvallisoregon.gov.

Cedar House Concerts/Barn Concerts in Alpine presents Fire & Grace, 7 p.m., house concert in Alpine area. Guitarist and William Coulter and violinist Edwin Huizinga. Cost: $20 or $25, which all goes to the performers. RSVP: lisa@lisalynne.com.

Live music by Wild Hog Jam, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

River Rhythms, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Admission: $1 donation. Bring a chair or blanket.

FRIDAY

Summer Benefit Concert Series, 7 p.m., County Line Flowers, 21055 Coburg Road, Harrisburg. Fundraiser for Ten Rivers Food Web featuring music by the Deep Woods Band. U-pick flowers, farm-fresh bouquets, food truck, adult beverages. Entrance: $15 per car. Family-friendly; no dogs.

SATURDAY

Open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fiechter House, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Come see the inside of the historic 1855 house and learn about those who lived there. Admission is free.

Teen workshop: "Understanding Self-Care with Art," 3 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 13 and 27 (choose one), Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. For those in grades 9 through 12. Self-care is anything you enjoy doing that helps make you happy and maintains your physical, mental or emotional health. This workshop will feature discussion of and art-making about emotions such as stress and anxiety, and how self-care can be used to deal with these emotions and maintain feeling good. Presented by Meirav Cafri, Professional Counselor Associate, an art therapist, and supervised by Greg Crosby, Licensed Professional Counselor. Not a counseling session. Registration: cityofalbany.libcal.

Live music by the Song Tenders, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

SUNDAY

Covered Bridge Bicycle Tour, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; starts at Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club invites people of all ages and bicycle experience levels to join this event in the Mid-Willamette Valley. Five different route options, aid stations with water and snacks, and mechanical support on call. The shortest route is 25 miles, and the longest reaches the “century” mark at over 100 miles. Depending on the route, riders will cross between three and five historic covered bridges. Longer routes include a prepackaged lunch. Participants should bring bicycles, helmets and sunscreen. Proceeds from the event support the club's bike safety classes in the Corvallis and Albany school districts. Live music by Fionnghal from 1:30 to 4:30, and root beer floats at the end. Registration fees are $15 for youth under 18, and $30 to $45 for adults, depending on the route. A $5 late registration fee now applies. Registration: register.coveredbridgetour.org.

Open Streets Corvallis, noon, 2 miles of city streets between Arnold Park and Chintimini Park. Free street festival that reimagines shared public spaces. The streets will be opened up for people to walk, bike and roll.

Chet Udell plays the Spider Harp, 3 to 6 p.m., deck, Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. The harp was invented at Oregon State University. Sign up for this afternoon of music, science and wine at https://www.emersonvineyards.com/summer-concert-series-registration.

TUESDAY

Lebanon Concerts in the Park presents Castletown, 6 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Portland-based Castletown describes its sound as "AmeriCeltic." Free.

Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The Corvallis Community Band presents "B" Tunes, directed by Sarah Perkins. Dress for the weather; bring a blanket or low-backed chair. Free.

