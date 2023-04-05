Wednesday

Live music by 2106, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Oregon State Science Pub Talk, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Kimberly Halsey, the Excellence in Microbiology Faculty Scholar in the Oregon State University College of Science, will present. "The Oceans' Single-Celled Gas Guzzlers." Free.

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood." Tickets: $5 at www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Thursday

Live music by Ida Jane & the Weekend Gardeners, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Friday

2023 Trail Running Film Festival, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $10 at www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Live music by Mule On Fire, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. The band will bring its own particular Northwest weave of blues, folk, jazz and traditional music.

Saturday

Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Last indoor market of the season. Organically grown vegetables and fruits, artisan-baked breads, artist drawings, handcrafted jewelry and more.

Artisan Market, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Local artists and artisans show and sell their work.

Adair Village Easter Eggstravaganza, 1 to 3 p.m., Adair County Park, 7295 NE Arnold Ave. Easter fun for the whole family, including egg hunts, a visit from the Easter Bunny, a bouncy house, cotton candy, face painting, food trucks and more. Egg hunts at 2 for ages birth to 4; 2:15 for ages 5 to 8; 2:30 for ages 9 to 12; and 2:45 for ages 13 to 17. Hosted by Village Church.

Free tasting event, 1 to 3 p.m., Deluxe Brewing taproom, 635 NE Water Ave., Albany. Celebrating the release of April Showers Shandy. Games will be available to play, including a cribbage scrimmage, table tennis, shuffleboard and cornhole, weather permitting. Custom bouquets and fresh produce available for purchase from V Family Farm, in time for Easter.

Second Saturday Arts Day, 1 to 4 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A family-friendly chance to learn, play and make art.

Downtown Corvallis Wine Walk, 3 to 7 p.m. Premier wineries offering samples of their finest vintages. Representatives on hand to discuss their beverages and answer questions. Admission: $25, which includes five wine-tasting tickets and a logo wine glass. Information: https://www.corvallischamber.com/wine-walk.

Public book talk and signing, 3 to 5 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Katherine Roy will be speaking on her new book "Making More."

Live music by the Second Avenue Jazz Trio, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Celebrating the American Songbook.

Mama's Broke in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Duo with vocals, fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin. Their music draws on old-time Quebecois, blues, punk, Celtic, Balkan and doom metal. Traditional dance and foot percussion are incorporated into the performance. Tickets: $15 at www.whitesidetheatre.org; $20 at the door.

Sunday

Tap Talk, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis.

The Lowest Pair in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15 at www.whitesidetheatre.org; $20 at the door.

Monday

2023 Oregon State University International Film Festival, 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Showing of "Powerlands," in English with Spanish subtitles. Free.

Tuesday

— Mid-Valley Live