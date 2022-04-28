Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (April 28)

Live music by Rachel and the Rain Kings, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Soulful, rockin' blues. Information: 541-757-1544.

Live music by Sarah Saul's Jazz Jam, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Display of three landscape and large-bird photographs by Lebanon photographer Ken Bolf, opening Friday, April 29, Citizens Bank, 2122 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon.

Music à la Carte: Ken Saul, trumpet, and Lauren Servias, piano, noon Friday, April 29, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Program: Russian Melodies, trumpet; Concerto in A♭ major, Alexander Arutunian; Chant, op. 71, Alexander Glazunov, arr. Miriam Hickman; Vocalise (op. 34, No. 14), Sergei Rachmaninoff, arr. Ken Saul; "The Flight of the Bumblebee," N. Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Donald Hunsberger; "Grand Russian Fantasia," Jules Levy, arr. Donald Hunsberger. Free and open to all. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Corvallis School District Theaters presents "“Mamma Mia!,” 7 p.m. Fridays, April 29 and May 6; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, April 30 and May 7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, main stage theater, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Friday evenings are sing-alongs. Tickets: $5 for high school students, $15 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under who do not attend one of the high schools; available at https://csdtheaters.com.

Live music by guitarist Brutal Bridges, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 29, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Contra dance, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 30, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Music by Penk, Pinney, Lindsay with special guest, and Eric Curl calling. Dance calling and role terms will be Larks & Robins. Newcomer's/refresher lesson at 7; dancing 7:30 to 10. No partner necessary. Cost: $12 to $20 on a sliding scale. Information: corvalliscontra@gmail.com.

The Lebanon Community Choir presents "Light and Hope," 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, Lebanon First Assembly, 726 W Oak St. Under the direction of Alyson Stewart Fewless, the chorus will perform music spanning decades and genres, from Tomás Luis de Victoria in the late Renaissance to living composer John Rutter. From sacred Latin text to rockin’ bullfrogs, the chorus will sing about joy, light and hope for the future. General admission is $10; seniors (over 55) are $8; all those under 18 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, the Lebanon Bi-Mart and at the door of the event. A portion of ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the Lebanon Schools Foundation Music Education Fund in support of local music education in the Lebanon schools. Masks are optional for both our audience and singers. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606.

Jubilate! The Women's Choir of Corvallis presents "Earth, Air, Fire and Water," 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Details and tickets: president@jubilatechoir.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-air-fire-and-water-tickets-318529619667.

Live music by the Jeanne Gregg Band, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

