Wednesday

Downtown Restaurant Week, through Saturday, April 29, Albany. Participating restaurants will offer specials for dine-in, dine outside or to go.

Live music by Cool Jones, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "Dune." Tickets: $5 at www.whitesidetheatre.org.

The Oregon State University International Film Festival presents "Adios Amor: The Search for Maria Morena," 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. English with Spanish subtitles. Tickets are free.

Poetry Night, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Thursday

Live music by The Divine Wind Brotherhood, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Sarah Saul's Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Something Rotten," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 27 through 29, Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Musical farce spoofing Shakespeare. Tickets: $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, juniors and military personnel; at the box office or at albanycivic.org/tickets.

Friday

The Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Big Book Sale, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 (Friends members only), 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (open to the public), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 (open to the public), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30 (open to the public; box and bag sale), Solar Building, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis.

Live music by the Hilltop Big Band, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. The band has been performing in and around Corvallis since 1988, and plays a variety of big-band arrangements, from the timeless classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to more modern arrangements.

"Live + Local," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Concert featuring local musicians. Tickets: $10 at www.whitesidetheatre.org; $15 at the door.

Best Cellar Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m., sanctuary, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Local singer-songwriter Cassandra Robertson, 7:30; Evelyn Idzerda and Friends, 8:30, with guitar work and vocal harmony. Admission: $2 to $10, your choice; free for children. Coffee, tea, gluten-free cookies available for 50 cents each. Bring a mask. Information: Mark Weiss, mjweiss@cmug.com.

Saturday

Ankeny Bilingual Preschool Program, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. (choose one), Gehlar Hall, Ankeny Hill Nature Center, Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, 130 Ankeny Hill Road, Jefferson. This month’s topic: “The Acorn-Loving Woodpecker.” The event is geared toward ages 3 to 5, but is for the whole family. Information: www.aneknyhillnaturecenter.org.

Arbor Day program, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ankeny Hill Nature Center, 130 Ankeny Hill Road, Jefferson. Free native trees and shrubs you can take home with you.

Hoolyeh and Friends Reunion, 7 to 11:30 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Open to anyone who likes to folk dance. Bring snack food; water provided. Vaccinations encouraged; masks optional. Cost: $10. Information: hoolyeahfolkdancers@gmail.com.

Live music by the Lynx Family Band, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Whiteside Live presents Old Blind Dogs in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Showcasing traditional tunes of Northeast Scotland. Tickets: $20 at www.whitesidetheatre.org, $25 at the door.

Sunday

Ninth Street Community Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot, High Quality, 1435 SW Ninth St., Corvallis. Local crafters, makers, musicians and artists. Family- and pet-friendly.

Tuesday

Exhibit of 12 photographs by Ken Bolf, Linn County Arts Guild Store, through May 30, 846 S. Main St., Lebanon. The new and recent photos represent several counties, including Crook, Wheeler and Klamath, and are comprised of landscapes, large birds and miscellaneous other subjects. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Information and more photos: www.kenbolf.com.

— Mid-Valley Live