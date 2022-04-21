Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (April 21)

Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, downtown. Information: corvallisartswalk.com.

Live music by the Ben Mutschler Trio, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Jazz improvisation trio with guitar, saxophone and drums. Information: 541-757-1544.

Live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 21, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Albany Civic Theater presents "Clue," 7:30 p.m. April 21, 22 and 23, 111 W. First Ave. Based on the board game and the film. Tickets: $14 general admission, $11 for children and seniors at www.albanycivictheater.org/reservetickets.

Music à la Carte: "Double-Reed Divas with Molly Myers," noon Friday, April 22, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Albany Home, Garden & Wedding Show, 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. More than 100 local and regional businesses will be on hand with ideas, answers and deals. Live music by local band Merkel Music from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, a 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking free.

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Friday: "Larch;" Saturday: "Spruce." Films show skiing, climbing and outdoor high-diving. Single show: $22; single show at the door, $27; two-day pass, $40; tickets available at www.whitesidetheatre.org/whiteside-hosted-events.html.

Live music by guitarist Berto Boyd, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 22, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Santiam Christian School Theatre presents "Deadly Ernest" by Donald Payton, 7 p.m. April 22 and 23, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. April 24, Black Box Theater, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and virtual stream show at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Fifties-style farce comedy. In-person tickets: $6 students/seniors, $8 adults; stream tickets: $10; available at www.santiamchristian.org/activities/theatre.

Live music by the Easy Targets, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Corvallis Auto Swap Meet and Dust 'Em Off Car Show, Sunday, April 24, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Swap meet starts at 7 a.m.; car show begins at 9. Show awards and prizes at noon. Vendor spaces, $20; car show registration, $10. General admission for swap meet and car show: $5. Free parking; RV parking available. Information: 541-754-8889 or www.corvallishistoricautoclub.com.

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association spring concerts, Sunday, April 24, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Willamette Valley Junior Honors Symphony, 2:30 p.m.; Corvallis Youth Symphony, 4 p.m. The performances will include selections by Schubert, Sibelius and Mussorgsky, as well as the Wieniawksi Violin Concerto in D minor, performed by CYS concertmaster and young soloist Beatrice Lobscheid. Adult advance-sale tickets, $10; $12 at the door; available at cysassoc.org/tickets. Students through college and music educators will be admitted free of charge. Information: 541-766-4903 or cysassoc@peak.org.

Willamette Writers on the River-Corvallis Open Mic Night, 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, Zoom. All genres are welcome, but readings should be suitable for mixed audiences. Registration: www.willamettewriters.org/event.

Live music by Gadzooks, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Super Mario Brothers," 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=135379.

