Wednesday

Community Conversation, 10 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St.

Live music by Melange, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Open house and Corvallis School District art exhibit, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Kalapuya Building, 4500 SW Research Way. Tour Benton County's new, sustainable government building. Talk with department experts and leaders from the Board of Commissioners office, Finance, Information Technology, Environmental Health, Community Development, Human Resources, Records and Elections, and Assessment. The art has a rainforest theme. The event will also feature activities for children, refreshments and other happenings for community members. Information: pioinfo@bentoncountyor.gov.

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "Fido." Tickets: $5 at www.whitesidetheatre.org.

All The Way Open Mic comedy night with Terry Geil, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Thursday

"3rd Thursday: A Celebration of Our Creative Community," 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition's Economic Vitality Action Team (Buy Local First) and Food Action Team (Farm to Table), and Corvallis Arts Walk. The event features local arts and entertainment, local food and local shopping. Printed and online maps to the venues will be available at each of the participating locations, and at CAW website at https://corvallisartswalk.com. Information: info@sustainablecorvallis.org.

"Something Rotten," 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, April 20 through 22, and 27 through 29, plus 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Musical farce spoofing Shakespeare. Tickets: $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, juniors and military personnel; at the box office or at albanycivic.org/tickets.

Live music by Wild Rose, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

KORC Fundraiser with Citizens of the Universe, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Come celebrate and support Corvallis' own KORC radio. Suggested donation: $4.20.

Friday

Benton Center Acoustic Showcase, noon, student lounge, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. The trio Arlene will perform. Information: 541-757-8944.

Live music by Early Fire, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

Chamber Music Corvallis presents the Thalea Quartet, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St. The program will explore the American traditions of rap, rock and bluegrass to tell stories of the Black experience, and will present works by contemporary composers, the Beatles and Dvorak ("American" Quartet). Tickets: Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St.; www.chambermusiccorvallis.org; or at the door.

Saturday

Live music by 2106, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Alt-rock.

Sunday

Downtown Restaurant Week, Sunday, April 23, through Saturday, April 29, Albany. Participating restaurants will offer specials for dine-in, dine outside or to go.

Tuesday

