Wednesday

"It's the Water," through April 28, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition of painting and photography by seven artists. Viewing hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and evenings and weekends when events are scheduled. Information: http://bit.ly/3KiOiMY.

Tele-Poem Telephone Line, through April 30. Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani has brought back the telephone line for National Poetry Month. Poetry lovers can call 503-928-7008 to hear Mojgani and other Oregon poets reading their work, featuring a different poem each day.

Screening of "Upriver: An Oregon Experiment," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. A "watershed film" that explores one of the nation's most active river conservation movements. Within Oregon's Willamette River system, the film focuses on people from all walks of life who are coming together to revive the health of this large river and the life it supports. Admission: $5.

Asian Art Lecture Series: "Chasing the Elusive Origins of the Mi Family Landscape," 5:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Peter Sturman, professor of Chinese art at University of California, Santa Barbara, will speak. Free. Information: lei.xue@oregonstate.edu.

Live music by Arthur Buezo, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. "Bone Tomahawk." Tickets: $5 at www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Willamette Innovators Network, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. An opportunity for the region’s innovators to come together to share, learn and connect.

Thursday

Community conversation, 5:30 p.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The Benton County Historical Society offers an opportunity to learn more about its plans and give feedback.

Live music by Flat Stanley Incident, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission.

Live music by Wild Hog Jam, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.

"Something Rotten," 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, April 13 through 15, 20 through 22, and 27 through 29, plus 2:30 p.m. Sundays April 16 and 23, Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Musical farce spoofing Shakespeare. Tickets: $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, juniors and military personnel; at the box office or at albanycivic.org/tickets.

Friday

Live music by Accordioso, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. The band will bring its own particular Northwest weave of blues, folk, jazz and traditional music.

Saturday

Maxitivity Creative Space World Art Day Telethon, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 1604 Main St., Philomath, and online. Information: director@maxtivitycreative.space.

"Paws & Claws," 1 to 3 p.m., Deluxe Brewing Company, 635 NE Water Ave., Albany. Fundraising and pet adoption event co-hosted by SafeHaven Humane Society. Meet and greet with adoptable pets. Themed food and drinks. Donations for SafeHaven will be accepted. Deluxe will donate $1 per pint or cocktail purchased to SafeHaven. Information: www.sinisterdeluxe.com.

Live music by the Jeanne Gregg Band, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Blues.

Sunday

Oregon State University Reading Series, 5 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Students in OSU's Creative Writing Master of Fine Arts program will share their work with the community: stories, excerpts, essays, poems and more.

Tuesday

