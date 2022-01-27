Around the Mid-Valley

• First Friday Chocolate & Art Walk, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4, downtown Lebanon. Presented by Victorian Chocolate Company. Pick up a passport at any participating downtown business and hunt for a variety of chocolates while viewing art by Linn County Arts Guild artists. Submit your completed passport to be entered to win a chocolate basket. Free for all ages. Information: Lebanon Downtown Association, 541-497-1415.

• Freedom Dance Company presents “Revival: The Aimee Semple McPherson Story,” 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 11, 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12, Salvation Army Kroc Center Theater, 1865 Bill Frey Drive NE, Salem. All three collaborators on the project are Corvallis natives: Rebecca McHenry, director of Freedom Dance Company (based in Salem); Christine Kulonis, leader of Revival Story (based in Corvallis); and Sawyer Christensen (freshman at University of Oregon). Tickets: $14 adults, $8 children, at the door 30 minutes prior to show; masks required.