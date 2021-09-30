Around the Mid-Valley (Sept. 30)

• “Finding the Light,” Friday through Oct. 30, Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An exhibit by the Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild featuring black-and-white and color photographs that interpret the opening lines of Amanda Gorman's poem she read at the presidential inauguration last January. The 23 photographers participating in the exhibit were asked to look for literal or metaphorical interpretations of the poem; the result is an exhibit of more than 80 photographs depicting light in its myriad forms. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and evenings during scheduled events. Check https://lasells.oregonstate.edu for the most current operating hours and face-covering policies.