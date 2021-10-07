Around the Mid-Valley (Oct. 7)

• Artist talk, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. Kent Smith will speak about his portraits in oil of artists and visionaries in the gallery’s exhibit “Them Singular.” The exhibit will be on view from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 8 through 30, and by appointment at 217-494-9267. Admission is free. A second talk is set for 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

• Flamenco Pacifico, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. This group is dedicated to bringing the art of flamenco music and dance to audiences in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Led by flamenco guitarist and composer Berto Boyd, the group’s performances feature original modern flamenco compositions rooted in the time-honored forms of traditional flamenco. All attendees 12 or over will be required to present proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry. All attendees will be required to wear masks during the event; no concessions will be available. No refunds will be issued if attendees are unable or unwilling to comply with these requirements. Tickets: $35 general admission, $33 for students and seniors, at majestic.org.