Around the Mid-Valley (Oct. 14)

• Grand Royale: Beastie Boys Tribute, 8 p.m. Saturday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Three MC’s (MCAin’t, Mike Double D and BADRock) backed by a four-piece band and DJ (The White Castle Combe) perform tracks spanning the Beastie Boys’ entire catalog, with Beastie-style antics galore. Tickets: $15 in advance at www.Whiteside.org , or $20 at the door.

• Steinway Series, 4 p.m. Sunday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents pianist Joyce Yang as the opening act in its 2021-22 series. Yang was the 2005 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition silver medalist at age 19. She has given solo recitals and collaborated with the world’s top orchestras and chamber musicians through more than 1,000 debuts and reengagements. She also received the 2010 Avery Fisher Career Grant and earned a Grammy nomination. The program will include works of Rachmaninoff, Bach, Tchaikovsky and Liszt. Advance tickets: $25 at Corvallispiano.org; tickets at the door, $28; students with ID and youth ages 12-18 admitted free. Face masks and proof with photo ID of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours are required.