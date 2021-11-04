Around the Mid-Valley (Nov. 4)

• "Social Action Works with Local Author Julie Mathison," 4:30 p.m. Thursday, beav.es/UY7. Mathison, an indie author and founder of Starr Creek Books, will speak about creating a dedicated readership focused on your voice and unique place in the literary landscape.

• Live music by Gadzooks, 6 p.m. Thursday, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Seating is limited and first come, first served.

• Oregon State University Theatre presents "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, main stage, Withycombe Hall, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Free tickets available at https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=2.

• "Pumpkin-Palooza," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Free event featuring pumpkin treats; nutritional, historical and educational information; small pumpkin decorating and trebuchet tossing for the children; small-group tours of the historic hall. Fionnghal will play live music from noon to 2 p.m.

• Downtown Corvallis Wine Walk, 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The walk, presented by the Downtown Corvallis Association, features Oregon wineries offering samples of their finest vintages. Admission: $25, which includes a tasting glass, available starting at 2 p.m. at the Inkwell Home Store, RE/MAX Integrity, and Burlap & Lace.

• Champinefu Webinar Series, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Greg Archuleta and Ed Jensen will present “Trees and Forests of Marys Peak: The Stories They Tell.” Registration: https://bit.ly/champinefu2.

