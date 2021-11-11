Around the Mid-Valley (Nov. 11)

• Opening reception and artists talk for "Universal Languages: Paint, Prints and Photography," 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, The Little Gallery, Room 210, Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Dick Evans and Gretchen Evans will speak. Dick is a photographer; this exhibition features a broad sample of his more than 100,000 images. Gretchen has been an artist in several media, settling in painting and printmaking. The exhibit will run through Dec. 17.
• Opening reception for "Vistas and Vineyards 2021 Juried Show," 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The exhibit will run through Dec. 17. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and when events are scheduled. Face coverings, proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test and valid ID are required for admission. Information: 541-737-2402, lsc.services@oregonstate.edu or https://lasells.oregonstate.edu.
• Oregon State University Theatre presents "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday, main stage, Withycombe Hall, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Free tickets available at https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=2.
• Author event, 7 p.m. Wednesday, online. Grass Roots Books & Music presents Thor Hanson and Carla Wise. Free registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VmstKb-8Tvuu8UMZBmr5eQ.
People are also reading…
— Mid-Valley Live