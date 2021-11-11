 Skip to main content
AROUND THE MID-VALLEY

Around the Mid-Valley (Nov. 11)

wonderful-life 26

Jimmy Stewart, center, and Donna Reed are reunited amid the hugs of their four children at the conclusion of "It's a Wonderful Life," a movie that celebrates the bonds that exist between residents and their community. Oregon State University presents a live radio play of "It's a Wonderful Life" this month at Withycombe Hall.

 LIBERTY FILM,S/RKO RADIO PICTURES

Opening reception and artists talk for "Universal Languages: Paint, Prints and Photography," 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, The Little Gallery, Room 210, Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Dick Evans and Gretchen Evans will speak. Dick is a photographer; this exhibition features a broad sample of his more than 100,000 images. Gretchen has been an artist in several media, settling in painting and printmaking. The exhibit will run through Dec. 17. 

Opening reception for "Vistas and Vineyards 2021 Juried Show," 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The exhibit will run through Dec. 17. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and when events are scheduled. Face coverings, proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test and valid ID are required for admission. Information: 541-737-2402, lsc.services@oregonstate.edu or https://lasells.oregonstate.edu.

• Oregon State University Theatre presents "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday, main stage, Withycombe Hall, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Free tickets available at https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=2.

Author event, 7 p.m. Wednesday, online. Grass Roots Books & Music presents Thor Hanson and Carla Wise. Free registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VmstKb-8Tvuu8UMZBmr5eQ.

— Mid-Valley Live

