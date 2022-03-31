Around the Mid-Valley (March 31)

Acoustic show by the Diverseified Band, 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 1, Margin Coffee, 206 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Rock, jazz, electric violin and new original material.

Albany Civic Theater presents "Clue," 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23; and 2:30 p.m. April 10 and 17, 111 W. First Ave. Based on the board game and the film. Tickets: $14 general admission, $11 for children and seniors at www.albanycivictheater.org/reservetickets. Proof of full vaccination and masks are required.

Live music by Back Again, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Friday, April 1, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 NW Broadalbin St. A mixture of classic rock, pop and adult contemporary with vocal harmonies. Open to the public; no cover for nonmembers.

"Looking at Us," Monday, April 4, through Saturday, May 14, main gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Paintings by Tim Timmerman and Tatyana Ostapenko. Reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7; Art for Lunch artist talk, noon Thursday, April 14.

Screening of "Full Metal Jacket," 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

Gangstagrass in concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This bluegrass/hip-hop group performed last season on "America's Got Talent." General admission: $30, $35 day of show; visit whitesidetheatre.org.

— Mid-Valley Live

