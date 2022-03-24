Around the Mid-Valley (March 24)

"Read Beyond the Beaten Path: Get Out and Explore Oregon," through Friday, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Spring break activities for children of all ages. Scavenger hunt in the children's section for ages 5 to 12; find all the hidden items on the inventory sheet for a small treat. Ages 13 to 18 can stop by and pick up a do-it-yourself crystal necklace take-and-make kit containing all materials. Those ages 8 to 12 can pick up a knot-tying take-and-make kit. Magical Story Jars will return for those age 8 or under. The jars are being hidden in locations around Lebanon every day during spring break. Location clues are posted on the library's social media. Supplies for all activities are limited and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.