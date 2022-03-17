Around the Mid-Valley (March 17)

Fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, through March 31, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Owner Keara James will donate 20% of sales off six-packs of Hamantaschen to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod Refugee Fund. Hamantaschen are triangular cookies; New Morning's cookies have apricot, marionberry and poppy seed fillings. In the Jewish world, Haman represents great evil. Those who eat the cookies are symbolically doing away with/overcoming evil in the form of a threat to their existence.

"Read Beyond the Beaten Path: Get Out and Explore Oregon," Monday through March 25, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Spring break activities for children of all ages. Hike the Library scavenger hunt in the children's section for ages 5 to 12; find all the hidden items on the inventory sheet for a small treat. Ages 13 to 18 can stop by and pick up a do-it-yourself crystal necklace take-and-make kit containing all materials. Those ages 8 to 12 can pick up a knot-tying take and make kit. Magical Story Jars will return for those age 8 or under. Each jar is filled with items children can use to create their own story. The jars will be hidden in locations around Lebanon every day during spring break. Location clues will be posted on the library's social media. Story jars encourage imagination, creativity and cooperation, and are designed to bring adults and children closer. Jars contain small pieces; adult supervision is strongly advised. Supplies for all activities are limited and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.