Around the Mid-Valley (Jan. 20)

• Open studio hours suspended, through Jan. 31, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. The staff will be reorganizing the space. All memberships will be extended two weeks. The drive-through window will be open 12:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for checkout of take-and-make kits and books.

• "Vessel," through Feb. 9, Main Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artists John Holdway, M. V. Moran, Alanna Risse, Rhonda Vanover and Brenda Whitehill-Schlenker have collaborated on a show about the human body and the human condition. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The "Art For Lunch" talk on "Vessel" can be viewed at https://theartscenter.net/vessel.

• "Broken Glass: Re-Imagined," through Feb. 19, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Glass paintings by Mel Archer, created by fusing glass in multiple layers. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. "Art for Lunch" talk, noon Jan. 20.

• "Celebrate Oregon's Diversity Exhibition," through March 18, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and during events. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-celebrate-oregons-diversity-exhibition.

• "Frances Stilwell: Oregon's Botanical Landscape," through May 1, Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park Ave., Portland. Stilwell, a Corvallis resident, has donated 81 of her botanical illustrations to the historical society's museum collection.

• Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20. A map is available at www.corvallisartswalk.com.

— Mid-Valley Live

