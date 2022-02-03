Around the Mid-Valley (Feb. 3)

• "ImagineTheFuture," 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through March 5, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Art by Phil Coleman, Sabra Comins, Genece Cupp, Ramiro Diaz, Jan Dymond, Linda J. Edwards, Brian Egan, Leslie Green, Nancy Helmsworth, Vicki Idema, Karen Kreamer, Mary McDermott, Kate McGee, June Nissinen, Ralf Huber & Asante Riverwind, Judith Sander, Peggy Sharrow and JoAnne Walstad.
• "Big Show of Little Art," 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays in February, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Works no larger than 8x8 inches for two-dimensional work or 8x8x8 inches for 3-D, all by community artists. Watercolors, oils, paper cuts, collage, glass painting, fused glass, metals, wood, photography, ceramic and polymer clay, textiles and more.
• First Friday Chocolate & Art Walk, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, downtown Lebanon. Information: Lebanon Downtown Association, 541-497-1415.
• Welcome Week: Reopening of Ankeny Hill Nature Center, starting 10 a.m. Saturday, 130 Ankeny Hill Road SE, Jefferson. Saturday's reopening will kick off a week of hosted events, including introductions to the Nature Explore Area, trails with learning stations, nature discovery activities and a story walk with a bilingual activity guide. Maps, information fliers, stickers and healthful treats will be available. Hosts will be at the Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 12; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Feb. 11. The center helps visitors connect with nature through accessible trails, interpretive signs and a new overlook with spectacular views of the refuge and its location in the hills of the central Willamette Valley. February is a good time for viewing the large migratory flocks of geese, ducks and other birds that use the area for nesting.
People are also reading…
— Mid-Valley Live