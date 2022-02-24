Around the Mid-Valley (Feb. 24)

Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Library Big Book Sale, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Solar Building, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis.

Orange & Black Choral and Vocal Scholarship Concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Annual event featuring the Oregon State University Chamber Choir, the OSU Vocal Ensemble, and the Meistersingers, directed by Steven Zielke; and Bella Voce, directed by Sandra Babb. In honor of Black History Month, the program will include a selection of music by Black composers. Free. Masks required; capacity will be reduced to allow physical distancing. Guests must show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test result. Details: https://beav.es/event-attendance.

"Created, Collected and Curated: ARTrageous ARTful Arts Sale of Visual Delights!," 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Live/Work Flat 415, 415 SW Second St., Corvallis. Browse the arts, crafts and eclectic collections of local arts educator, supporter and promoter Barbara Sobo Gast, revealing a world of personal times and travels spent with artists and crafters. Held in conjunction with the open house of the newly built Live/Work Flat, the first in Corvallis.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Historic Carousel and Museum of Albany, 503 First Ave. W. Book giveaway, decorate-your-own-cookie station, crafts, visit from Caesar the No Drama Llama. Dress as your favorite Dr. Seuss character. Admission: free; carousel rides available for purchase.

“Sewn Neck Warmer or Hand Warmer Class,” 5:30 p.m. Monday, Maxtivity Arts and Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath.

Willamette Writers on the River meeting, 6:30 p.m. Monday, online. USA Today bestselling author Russell Nohelty will speak. Registration: https://willamettewriters.org/event/russell-nohelty-fund-your-book-with-kickstarter.

Winter Wildlife Field Days, Tuesday through March 31, Corvallis city parks and Ankeny Hill Nature Center near Jefferson. Dozens of things to do over the course of the month: crafts, science experiments, owl hikes, story times, nature field guides, scavenger hunts, animal hide-and-seek, educational videos, games and pop-up activity stations. Information: www.winterwildlifefieldday.org.

"Annual Jim and Ruth Howland Community OPEN," through March 31, Main Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

