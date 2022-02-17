Around the Mid-Valley (Feb. 17)

"Flight of Fancy: Intersecting Light and Dark — Birds, a Book and Notan," Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. Work of Corvallis artists Brenda Congdon, Joan Linse and Mary McDermott. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through February; during the Corvallis Arts Walk, starting 4 p.m. Friday; and by appointment. Information: corvallisartboom@gmail.com.

Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 p.m. Thursday. Hybrid in-person and virtual event. Information: https://www.corvallisartswalk.com/map.

“Julie Green: The Last Supper — Final Plates,” Friday through July 3, the Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon to 4:30 p.m. Sundays. Information: www.bentoncountymuseum.org.

“Co-Working Hour: Artist/Entrepreneur Social Media,” 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Maxtivity Arts and Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Free to community.

"Insects and Animals in Different Mediums," 12:30 p.m. Friday, Maxtivity Arts and Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For ages 7 to 16. Individual session: $15; all seven sessions, $105.

C3 GameCon, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Live tabletop gaming; board games, miniature gaming events; cosplay costume contest with categories of Gaming, Disney, Comics/Marvel Cinematic Universe/DC Extended Universe, and Original Character; vendor hall with local artists, businesses and community partners tabling. Cost: $10 for one day; 541-766-6959 or c3.recreation@corvallisoregon.gov.

Robin and Linda Williams, 7 p.m. Friday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The duo plays a blend of bluegrass, folk, old-time and acoustic country music. Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 day of show, https://app.arts-people.com/kindex.php?show=132234.

"Joie de Vivre," 7:30 p.m. Friday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. French chamber music. Tickets: pick what you pay — $11, $16 or $21; https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134332.

“Sewing: Firefly Project Bag,” 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Maxtivity Arts and Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Class for those age 14 and up. Cost: $65. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/4e3kn8yy.

“Anonymous Letter-Writing or Handmade Notepad Session,” 5:30 p.m. Monday, Maxtivity Arts and Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath.

“Drawing Faces Class,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Maxtivity Arts and Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. For adults. Cost: $40 per session. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/yc4a59um.

— Mid-Valley Live

