Around the Mid-Valley (Feb. 10)

• Welcome Week: Reopening of Ankeny Hill Nature Center, 130 Ankeny Hill Road SE, Jefferson. The reopening activities continue through Saturday. Hosted events include introductions to the Nature Explore Area, trails with learning stations, nature discovery activities and a story walk with a bilingual activity guide. Maps, information fliers, stickers and healthful treats will be available. Hosts will be at the Nature Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

• "Fly Babies" by Rusty Harding, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. In 1943, as World War II rages, five young American women join the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs). Tickets: 541-928-4603 or www.albanycivic.org.

• Sweet Home Short Film Festival, showings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Rio Theater, 1439 Main St. The theme of SHOCASE's festival is "Reel Oregon." Twelve films will be shown at the two showtimes. Enjoy an eclectic view of Oregon, from Sasquatch to outer space and a student rally to a walk in the woods. Admission: free. SHOCASE, the Sweet Home, Oregon Coalition for Artistic and Scholastic Enrichment, strives to advance a deeper understanding and appreciation of the arts in the community.

• Oregon's 163rd Birthday Celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monteith House, 518 SW Second Ave., Albany. Tours, interactive activities. Information: 541-928-0911.

• The Emerald City Jazz Kings present "C Jam Blues," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Jazz Kings, led by Glenn Griffith, celebrate the music of Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington and his orchestra. The concert will feature plenty of Ellington's best-known and best-loved songs, his classic big-band hits, and some lesser-known pieces, including two solo piano pieces and "Lightning Bugs and Frogs" from "The Queen's Suite." The show also covers music from Duke's Cotton Club era, and his classic albums and concerts (the Newport Jazz Festival, the Great Paris concert, Queen's Suite, New Orleans Suite), and his work with Ella Fitzgerald and with Frank Sinatra. Look for classic songs and instrumentals will include "Satin Doll," "I'm Beginning To See The Light," "Mood Indigo," "Cottontail," "Perdido," "C Jam Blues," "In A Mellow Tone," "Single Petal of a Rose," "Caravan" and more. Tickets: $20 to $25 at 541-434-7000. Face coverings plus proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test are required for admission.

— Mid-Valley Live

