Around the Mid-Valley (Dec. 9)

• Art for Lunch gallery talk, noon Thursday, Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Vince Zettler will speak on the center's exhibit of his recent artwork, which will show through Jan. 8. The exhibit incorporates 22 works based on places Zettler has hiked over the last five years. Includes two weavings, 10 pencil drawings or prints of pencil drawings, and three large collages and seven small collages that include handmade paper. Attendees must wear masks. Exhibit hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

• "POSTponed. Again!," through Jan. 22, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Work of Philomath Open Studio Artists. The Philomath Open Studios Tour is a longstanding tradition. However, POST was canceled last year and is not taking place again this year. Instead, the museum is exhibiting the works of these artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.

• “Picturing Women Inventors," through May 7, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Poster exhibit about female American inventors, presented by the Smithsonian and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office developed the exhibition. The Benton County Historical Society has added displays on another 21 women inventors, with artifacts from its collection to represent their stories. The exhibition will be on view through May 7. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.

— Mid-Valley Live

